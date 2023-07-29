Cleveland Browns training camp updates day 7: Full-contact competition finally underway

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The first honest-to-goodness, full-scale training camp practice day arrived Saturday for the Browns. Or, at least as close to the first one as head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to do this early in camp.

The Browns' seventh practice at The Greenbrier also marked the start of the next phase of work, which is full-contact drills. Stefanski admitted prior to practice that, while things will still be controlled to keep the players as healthy as possible, it will also be the least-scripted work so far.

"It's going to be a good work," Stefanski said. "We'll have some competitive periods. Towards the end of practice you'll see what's unscripted, meaning everybody's off to the sideline, it's not on the script, they don't know what plays coming up. … It's a little bit of taking the governor off, if that makes sense."

Cleveland Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski watches drills at the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

After Saturday, the Browns have just two more training camp practices before they open the preseason on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. They will hold a final practice Sunday morning at 9 in West Virginia, before conducting their first open practice to fans in Berea on Tuesday.

That will be the last practice until the following Sunday, Aug. 6.

Jakeem Grant Sr., Jerome Ford not on practice field

Two players who weren't on the field as the Browns got going on Saturday. Running back Jerome Ford and receiver/return man Jakeem Grant Sr. were both not present.

Ford was not present due to a personal matter. Grant has been working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon last year.

Offensive lineman Colby Gossett makes practice debut for Cleveland Browns

Colby Gossett, who started training camp on the non-football injury list with a foot issue, was on the practice field for the first time Saturday. Gossett was signed in the spring.

Receiver Mike Harley Jr. in concussion protocol

Mike Harley Jr. left Thursday practice to be evaluated for a head injury. Stefanski confirmed Saturday that Harley in now in the concussion protocol.

Among the other in-camp injuries, linebacker Matthew Adams continues to recover from a calf injury. He suffered the injury on Tuesday.

