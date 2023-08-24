Cleveland Browns training camp updates, day 18: Weather closes last practice to fans

BEREA — It's closing day for the Browns. More specifically, it's closing day for Browns training camp.

Closing day, though, is closed to the public. The Browns announced about 85 minutes before the 11:30 a.m. start of the final training camp practice on Thursday that inclement weather was going to force things indoors.

That means the final two practices of training camp were closed to the public due to weather. The Browns were forced to move inside right before the start of Wednesday's practice due to lightning.

The Browns had initially planned for eight training camp practices to be open to the fans. Part of that was due to the first eight practices being held at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The team also traveled to Philadelphia last week for a pair of joint practices with the Eagles.

The Browns have been treating this week as a simulated game week in the run-up to Saturday's preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs. If keeping with that ideal, that would make Thursday's practice more like a normal Friday for a Sunday game, which is typically a relatively short workout.

Browns waive quarterback Kellen Mond, defensive end Charles Wiley

The Browns continue to whittle down their roster to get to the 53-man limit they need to be at by 4 p.m. Tuesday. On Thursday, they waived the most prominent name yet this training camp as part of two moves made.

Quarterback Kellen Mond was waived, setting the Browns quarterback room up at three with Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They also waived defensive end Charles Wiley.

Mond, who was picked up off waivers the day after last August's cutdown day from the Minnesota Vikings, made his only appearances with the Browns in their last three preseason games. The former 2021 third-round pick out of Texas A&M completed 32 of 55 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the preseason.

Mond's time on the Browns seemed numbered in April when they selected Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the draft out of UCLA. While each of them started one preseason game, it was evident early that the rookie was always seen as the direction they would go behind Watson and Dobbs.

Wiley had three total tackles, including two solo stops, as well as a sack during his two preseason appearances. He was originally signed by the Browns on Aug. 7.

