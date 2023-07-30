Cleveland Browns training camp updates day 8: Saying goodbye to The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Every trip to summer camp has to come to an end.

The Browns trip to a special summer camp at The Greenbrier came to an end on Sunday. It was the eighth training camp practice in nine days for them in West Virginia, a chance to get work in far away from their Northeast Ohio home.

The wraps were already starting to be put on the trip by the end of Saturday morning's practice. That's when equipment guys started loading up sleds and tackling dummies which had littered the two grass practice fields for more than a week.

The last things needing to be loaded up will be the players, coaches and other members of the Browns organization late Sunday morning. They'll bus to a local private airport, where they'll hop on a jet back to Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, front left, gathers his team at their NFL football training camp facility Saturday, July 22, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Before they do, they'll go through one more West Virginia workout Sunday morning. Check back here for any updates from their final day in the Mountaineer State.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill wasn't on the field Sunday morning for the final Greenbrier workout. The free-agent signee formerly of the Arizona Cardinals is fighting a hand injury.

Receiver/return specialist Jaelon Darden was watching practice with his right leg wrapped. Darden had left Saturday's practice.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and receiver Marquise Goodwin were working with a trainer to the side.

Jerome Ford, Jakeem Grant Sr. still absent for personal reasons

Second-year running back Jerome Ford and veteran receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. were excused for the second consecutive practice Sunday. Both have been tending to personal matters.

Jack Conklin, Dalvin Tomlinson get rest days on final Greenbrier day

As expected, there were a number of players for various reasons not on the field for Sunday's workout. The most notable of those was right tackle Jack Conklin, who was on a rest day.

Conklin had been an active participant in the first seven practices, so a day off would be expected for the veteran. His All-Pro teammate, Joel Bitonio, was given such a rest day earlier in the week.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson also received a rest day.

