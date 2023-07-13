Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Tight ends building off David Njoku's breakthrough

BEREA — Training camp is fast approaching for the Browns.

The team will first gather in Berea in six days, starting with rookies and quarterbacks on Wednesday. The veterans will report on July 21, a day before the team travels to The Greenbrier Resort in southeast West Virginia for the first eight practices of camp.

The Browns enter camp with a roster capable of challenging for an AFC playoff berth, maybe even an AFC North title. However, there are also questions abounding at each position.

This is the fourth in a position-by-position look at the Browns roster heading into camp. It looks at the locks or near-locks at each position, those who are on the bubble and those who likely won't be on the 53-man roster when cutdown day arrives on Aug. 29.

Earlier installations of this series looked at the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Today, the attention turns to the tight ends.

Cleveland Browns tight ends entering training camp

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Unlikely to make the roster: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Thomas Greaney

Last year may have finally been the breakout season the Browns have been waiting on from Njoku since they selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He had a career-high 58 catches for 628 yards despite missing three games because of an injury.

The Browns believe Njoku can become a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses in the middle of the field. Couple that with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has had success previously with tight ends, and there's reason for optimism last year was just the start for Njoku.

"I'm going on year seven," Njoku said during June minicamp. "I still feel like I'm 21, honestly. But, yeah, just seeing everything come together, seeing how things was in the past and seeing how they're progressing now, it's night and day. So we're very excited.”

Bryant may never be quite a dynamic weapon as Njoku. However, the fourth-year former fourth-round pick has mostly been a dependable player for the Browns, both as a blocker and a pass catcher.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) is tackled after a catch by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane on Jan. 8 in Pittsburgh.

Akins was signed during free agency after spending the entirety of his career previously with the Houston Texans. That gives him a familiarity with Watson the Browns believe can make him a valuable piece, particularly in the red zone.

It seems unlikely the Browns will keep more than three tight ends this season, especially since it seems like three-tight-end sets won't be quite as common this season as in years past under coach Kevin Stefanski. That means Mitchell-Paden and Greaney likely will be headed for the practice squad if they can get through waivers.

