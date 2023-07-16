Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Key players rehabbing leave question at linebacker

BEREA — Training camp is fast approaching for the Browns.

The team will first gather in Berea in three days, starting with rookies and quarterbacks on Wednesday. The veterans will report on Friday, a day before the team travels to The Greenbrier Resort in Southeast West Virginia for the first eight practices of camp.

The Browns enter camp with a roster capable of challenging for an AFC playoff berth, maybe even an AFC North title. However, there are also questions abounding at each position.

This is the seventh installment in a position-by-position look at the Browns roster heading into camp. It looks at the locks or near-locks at each position, those who are on the bubble and those who likely won't be on the 53-man roster when cutdown day arrives on Aug. 29.

Earlier installations of this series looked at the offensive side of the roster: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. The defensive linemen were also featured before.

Today, it's a look at a position group that may have more questions about it than most, in part because of players still recovering from injuries that decimated it a year ago. That's right, it's time to look at the linebackers.

Cleveland Browns linebackers entering training camp

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky rolls out with Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. in pursuit in Cleveland on Sept. 22, 2022.

Locks to be on the 53-man roster assuming they're not on injured reserve: Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki

Lock to be on the 53-man roster: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Linebacker has been a perpetual point of consternation among Browns fans because they see it as a position the organization hasn't been overly aggressive in stocking. Of course, the current group of linebackers also included two former second-round picks (Takitaki, Owusu-Koramoah), a third-rounder (Phillips) and a free agent they've signed three straight years (Walker).

Then again, it's not unfair to view linebacker as maybe the position that doesn't rise to the level of the others in terms of responsibility in the scheme of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The defensive linemen are seen as the key in the way they're designed to disrupt, while the secondary is counted on to defend the pass.

The linebackers? A member of the Browns organization described their role in the Schwartz defense like "kickoff coverage players," basically cleaning up what gets past the defensive line.

"The guys rushing going forward, whether we're involved in a blitz or whether it's the four D-lineman, their job is to mess stuff up, wreck things," linebackers coach Jason Tarver explained at the end of minicamp on June 8. "Our job is to fix it. So that's our job anyway because it's a linebacker, right? We're back off the ball, we got to fix what's in front of us."

This was a position perpetually in turmoil a year ago because of season-ending injuries. Two of the players who sustained those injuries — Walker (torn quad tendon, Sept. 22) and Takitaki (torn ACL, Dec. 4) — are still waiting to be cleared to go through drills, with no definitive timetable being discussed.

Their up-in-the-air status leaves the rest of the group in a state of limbo, at least in terms of projecting who could be on the 53-man roster on cutdown day depending on if one or both of them start the season on injured reserve. The one player who is certain to be on it, regardless of Walker and Takitaki, is Owusu-Koramoah.

Owusu-Koramoah also ended last season on injured reserve with a foot sprain sustained Dec. 11 in Cincinnati. However, he also appears to be the kind of linebacker who could thrive in the Schwartz system, assuming he stays healthy.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass with pressure coming from Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Nov. 27, 2022 in Cleveland.

"Where does he need to go? He needs to continue to develop his body, especially in this little off time," Tarver said. "He's got a nice window right now that if he takes care of business, he can get his body to play game zero, the extra preseason game, then however many of those we get it, then 17-plus because that's the goal."

The question is, where do they go at the position after those three? How much will special teams factor into decisions about who makes it or not?

Phillips is in the final season of his rookie deal, but has yet to stay healthy for anything resembling a full season. Fields and Kunasyzk both found themselves in starting roles last year because of the injuries, but presumably are more suited to be backups and special teamers.

Adams was a free agent signee who seems like he'll stick because of special teams, especially since he played for special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone in Indianapolis. Diabate is the lone rookie in the group, and could end up finding a way back into the organization on the practice squad if he's not kept on the 53-man roster.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

