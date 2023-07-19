Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Bubba Ventrone hired for special teams consistency

BEREA — Training camp is fast approaching for the Browns.

The team will first gather in Berea starting Wednesday with rookies and quarterbacks. The veterans will report on Friday, a day before the team travels to The Greenbrier Resort in southeast West Virginia for the first eight practices of camp.

The Browns enter camp with a roster capable of challenging for an AFC playoff berth, maybe even an AFC North title. However, there are also questions abounding at each position.

This is the final installment in a 10-part position-by-position look at the Browns roster heading into camp. It looks at the locks or near-locks at each position, those who are on the bubble and those who likely won't be on the 53-man roster when cutdown day arrives on Aug. 29.

Earlier installations of this series looked at the offensive side of the roster: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. The defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties have also been featured.

That just leaves the smallest group on the roster, and at times, the most overlooked. However, the specialists can have an oversized impact on the outcome on a given Sunday.

Cleveland Browns specialists entering training camp

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York (3) celebrates with holder Corey Bojorquez after making a field goal Aug. 21, 2022, in a preseason game in Cleveland.

Unlikely to make roster: Joseph Charlton, punter

The impact the special teams had on the Browns' 2022 season can't be understated. It started from the very first game of the season, when York hit a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left to beat the Carolina Panthers.

The impact of special teams on the 2022 season may be best summed up by special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone's presence this year. The team parted ways with Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019, in February in order to bring back the former special teams standout who had spent the last five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

One of Ventrone's biggest projects is getting York back to being the consistent, strong-legged kicker he was when the Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU. He showed the strong leg in the opener, but the problem turned into the consistency.

Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone talks with the media May 31 in Berea.

York's misses became as big a story last season as his opening-day success. A missed PAT in Week 2 opened the door for the New York Jets to rally for a regulation win; two fourth-quarter missed field goals — including one with 11 seconds remaining — allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to escape with a Week 5 win; and a blocked 60-yarder with two minutes left in Week 7 prevented the Browns from tying the Baltimore Ravens.

That's a total of four missed PATs or field goals for York. The rookie ended up 35 of 37 on PATs, while making 24 of 32 field goals.

After the season, York acknowledged part of his troubles was because he was overthinking his technique instead of just trusting himself. It's a struggle he dealt with as a freshman at LSU that he quickly fixed by his sophomore season.

"Every player, every season, every situation is different, especially for a rookie," Ventrone said. "You come into [the NFL] and you're not kicking in an easy environment. The crowd, obviously, the weather conditions, just being at a different level overall. I think that a lot of things factor into it. I think he's done a good job and he's learned from a lot of his mishaps from last year and where he needs to be corrected on."

Browns kicker Cade York (3) and holder Corey Bojorquez react after missing a first-half field goal Nov. 27, 2022, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland.

What should help York is the other two critical pieces of the operation — the long snapper and the holder — are also back. Bojorquez handled the holds on all of the placements last year, while Hughlett, the long snapper, signed a four-year extension last season to remain as one of the longest-tenured Browns on the roster.

Bojorquez had his own consistency issues punting at time last year. However, he averaged 48.5 yards and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 17.

That was one of three times a Browns player won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. York, in Week 1, and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had a punt return for a touchdown in a Week 13 win at Houston, also won the honor.

