Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Numbers game at new-look wide receiver group

BEREA — Training camp is fast approaching for the Browns.

The team will first gather in Berea in a week, starting with rookies and quarterbacks on July 19. The veterans will report on July 21, a day before the team travels to The Greenbrier Resort in southeast West Virginia for the initial eight training camp practices.

The Browns enter camp with a roster capable of challenging for an AFC playoff berth, maybe even an AFC North title. However, there are also questions abounding at each position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This is the third installment in a position-by-position look at the Browns roster heading into camp. It looks at the locks or near-locks at each position, those who are on the bubble and those who likely won't be on the 53-man roster when cutdown day arrives on Aug. 29.

The first two installations of this series looked at the quarterbacks and running backs. Today, the attention turns to the wide receivers.

Cleveland Browns wide receivers entering training camp

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper takes part in drills June 6 in Berea.

Out for season with injury: Michael Woods II

Cooper was brought along slowly throughout the offseason after he underwent surgery in February for the core muscle injury that hindered him for the final five games last season. He was able to get on the field for one day of 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 team drills during minicamp.

Advertisement

There's no concerns from either Cooper or the Browns that he won't be ready to go for training camp. That's good, because it will allow for the team's No. 1 receiver who's coming off his sixth 1,000-yard receiving season to continue to develop a connection with Deshaun Watson that they struggled to fully develop last season.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) reaches for a pass in front of cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., right, during practice May 31 in Berea.

Moore came over from the New York Jets in a March trade and immediately became one of the most intriguing players on the offense. The third-year pro will be able to line up just about anywhere, providing a versatility and flexibility that is unmatched on the roster.

"Elijah's very unique in that he can play in a multiple-role position," receivers coach Chad O'Shea said June 8 at the end of minicamp. "He has a great skill set physically, but the thing that's been most impressive about Elijah is his ability to function mentally across all the spots we've put him. We've asked a lot of him, we've put a lot of responsibility on him, not only physically in putting him in different spots, but mentally he's been able to handle that. So he increases his value for us if he increases his role, and he's certainly played in a multiple-role position for him."

Advertisement

Peoples-Jones is in the final year of his rookie deal, and is playing like a receiver who going to earn a nice pay raise with his next deal. The former sixth-round pick is coming off a breakthrough season a year ago, and carried that momentum forward with an impressive offseason program.

Goodwin is the oldest of the group at age 32. However, he may still be one of the fastest, which was evident during OTAs and minicamp as he was consistently successful on deep routes.

Tillman was the Browns' first pick in this past April's draft, going at pick No. 74 overall in the third round. The former University of Tennessee standout is viewed as someone who can provide a big target with his 6-foot-4 frame.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman takes part in drills June 7 in Berea.

"I mean, the more the merrier," Cooper said on June 6 at minicamp. "The more guys that can make plays, the more plays that are going to be made. Yeah, it's just that simple. So I think that's the philosophy behind it."

Advertisement

Those five receivers feel like mortal locks to be on the final roster. After that, it becomes a numbers game, not just in terms of number of receivers kept, but also numbers at other spots on the team.

Bell is the one who feels like could be on that bubble, despite being a third-round pick in 2022. It seems far-fetched that he would be let go after just one full season, but it feels like the Browns may need to keep seven receivers in order for him to be on the roster.

Who could be the sixth receiver? The likelihood is that it comes down to either Grant — who is coming off an Achilles tear last August — and Darden because of what either of them can provide as a return specialist, which would allow the Browns to not necessarily run a Peoples-Jones out there in that spot.

Baldwin is listed as being on the bubble because it's clear the Browns coaching staff likes what they see in him, even if they ultimately bring him back on the practice squad. He saw time in December last year, and was running some with the first-unit offense during the offseason program due to Cooper's absence.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz takes part in drills June 7 in Berea.

That leads to the most notable of the ones likely not to be on the roster — Schwartz. The 2021 third-round pick has been a target of Browns fans' vitriol over the last two seasons as he's battled drops and confidence issues, and it seems like the organization may be leaning toward moving on without him.

Advertisement

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns camp preview: New-look receiving corps faces numbers crunch