Cleveland Browns training camp live updates, day 13: Day 1 with Philadelphia Eagles

Nothing the Browns do in any singular training camp practice by themselves in Berea, nor any of the four preseason games will quite match what they're going to get from being at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday. They won't be full-tackling practices, but what they will be doing against the NFC champion Eagles is as close to two days of quality work as you're going to find before the season opener.

The Browns and Eagles are practice at 5 p.m. both days. While the exact format is being decided by Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni and his staff — "We show up and do what we’re told," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier — the one part that is assured is that they will be mostly full-contact drills.

For Browns All-Pros such as running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett and left guard Joel Bitonio, it may very well be their only full-contact competition against another team until the Sept. 10 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. They didn't play with the rest of the starters in last Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders; won't play against the Eagles in Thursday's preseason game; and have not yet had a determination on their playing status for the Aug. 26 preseason finale at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Beyond that, it's a breakup of the practice monotony. Specifically, it's a chance to go against someone who doesn't know all your plays.

"It's a phenomenal measuring stick because defense is usually familiar with the offense, the offense is usually familiar with the defense," linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said last week. "So it's the sort of stuff that goes on that you may not get if you were just going against each other. So again, going against somebody else, that will be a great opportunity for us."

Browns announce time change for Sunday's training camp practice

The next training camp practice for the Browns in Berea will be on Sunday. However, it now has a new starting time.

The team announce Sunday's practice has been moved up to 10:45 a.m. It had been originally scheduled for 2 p.m.

The practice will be designated both Browns Backers Day, as had been scheduled, and Superheroes Day, which was rescheduled from a previous day due to weather. Gates open for fans at 9:45 a.m.

The final four training camp practices are next week. After Sunday, there will be practices at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 23, then the final camp day at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.

