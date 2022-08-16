Cleveland Browns training camp day 14: Centers Nick Harris, Dawson Deaton on injured reserve

BEREA − The center position is an endangered one for the Browns.

On Tuesday, the team placed both Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on injured reserved with knee injuries. Both players suffered the season-ending injuries within four days of each other.

Harris suffered his injury on the second play of the Browns' preseason opener in Jacksonville on Friday. The 2020 fifth-round pick out of Washington was projected to be the team's starting center this season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had no further details on Harris' injury when asked about it prior to Tuesday's practice.

"I've spoken to him every day," Stefanski said. "It's hard when you're hurt. It's no fun. It's terrible. Everybody hates it. But he's a positive person, he'll get through this and we'll help him get through it."

Deaton, a seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech in April, was carted off the field during Monday's practice. It was ruled as a torn ACL late Monday evening.

Ethan Pocic, a free-agent signing this offseason after five seasons in Seattle, has moved into the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Hjalte Froholdt and Michael Dunn have handled the center spot with the No. 2 offense.

"I think we work through all those things," Stefanski said of the center position. "Again, to see Dawson go down, really unfortunate how it happened. I feel for him as well. But with all those things, we just have to work through it."

Cade York wins top camp rookie award

Kicker Cade York was this year's recipient of the Maurice Bassett Award, which is handed out annually to the top rookie in training camp. The fourth-round pick out of LSU has been a camp darling, especially considering the fact he's only missed two field goals through the first 13 camp practices.

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York slaps hands with Cleveland Browns Adapted Football League players during training camp on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Berea.

"I go back to the spring when he came in and kicked very well in the spring," Stefanski said. "I think he works hard at his craft. That's really the big part for me with all these rookies, but Cade in particular, is just working hard every single day. There's days he doesn't kick where he's working on his body or he's watching tape and those types of things. Just understand that all these rookies, while they may flash here and earn that distinction, they've got to continue to work."

York made all three of his point-after kicks, as well as a 31-yard field goal, in his preseason debut in Jacksonville. He also had three touchbacks on five kickoffs, the first time he had handled those chores since he was in high school.

Myles Garrett absent again; Greg Newsome II, Isaiah Thomas still out

Myles Garrett was once again absent from practice, his third consecutive missed workout. Stefanski would not go into any more detail about why or for how long the All-Pro defensive end would be out.

Greg Newsome II also remained sidelined as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained a week ago. Tuesday marked the third consecutive open practice in which he didn't participate.

Jacksonville Jaguars center Nick Ford (77) and offensive tackle Coy Cronk (64) hold back Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during an unsuccessful Jaguars pass play late in fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. The Browns won with a final score of 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Rookie defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, who departed Monday's practice with a hand injury, was expected to be sidelined for a "few days," per Stefanski. Mike Harley Jr., who left the same practice with an ankle injury, did return on Tuesday.

Injured Sheldon Day, Elijah Nkansah cut

The Browns terminated the contract of defensive tackle Sheldon Day, who has been on the non-football injury list with a back injury throughout camp. They also waived offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, who had missed the last several practices with a shoulder injury.

Day was re-signed by the Browns in March after he played in seven games during the 2021 season. He finished that season with 21 tackles, including a sack, two passes defensed and a quarterback hit.

Cleveland Browns defenders John Johnson III, left, and Sheldon Day wrestle for possession of the ball during minicamp drills on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Coming out of the offseason program, Day was expected to factor heavily into the interior defensive-line rotation, an area short of established NFL production. He was well-connected to both defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and defensive coordinator Joe Woods, having spent two seasons in San Francisco at the same time they were there.

Day originally joined the Browns on Dec. 30, 2020, when he signed to their practice squad. He spent all of the 2021 offseason with them before being released on Aug. 31 during roster cuts. He re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

Cleveland Browns say bye to camp fans

Tuesday marked the final training camp practice open to the general public. Starting July 30, the Browns made a total of 11 of their first 14 camp practices accessible to the fans.

Of those 14, only one practice was impacted by the weather, and even that came near the end of the workout. Most practices, in fact, were conducted under sunny skies and, often, very warm temperatures.

