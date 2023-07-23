Cleveland Browns training camp day 2 updates: Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki in drills

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, W.Va. — The process of getting through a training camp is an arduous one. Getting through a camp that's starting, as Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, "in the middle of nowhere" can turn arduous into torturous.

Welcome to day two of Browns training camp at The Greenbrier.

The Browns arrived in their temporary West Virginia home on Saturday. What followed was essentially a one-hour walkthrough as much to give the players a chance to get the blood flowing after the trip down as it was to get started on preparations for the season.

Members of the Cleveland Browns arrive at their team's NFL football training camp facility Saturday, July 22, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The first day the Browns can even put on full equipment is Friday, according to league guidelines. So Sunday's workout, which starts at 10:45 a.m., was a continuation of the steady ramp-up in which they ever-so-slightly elevate the workload while still staying well short of any full-contact drills.

Follow along here throughout the day for updates and news emanating from the Browns' second training camp practice.

Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki involved in individual drills

The fact linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki were not put on the physically unable to perform list does not mean they're going to jump right into full-contact drills early in training camp. Walker is still recovering from a torn quad tendon last September, while Takitaki is coming back from a torn ACL in early December.

Both Walker and Takitaki participated in individual drills for the first time this year on Sunday. They had been spectators for the duration of the offseason program, including OTAs and minicamp.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki recovery plans pic.twitter.com/CJKw53oSiK — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) July 23, 2023

"They're both different and they're both coming off different injuries," Stefanski said prior to practice. "So, per doctors and per trainers recommendations, we'll bring them both along in a little bit different way, but for now they'll be off this side getting some work and then in these walkthroughs and those type of things are great for them to get some live quote-unquote reps. But we'll see how it goes and that's the nice part of having a little bit longer training camp, it give them some time to get ready for good."

Dawand Jones not on the field for Cleveland Browns' second practice

The only noticeable absence for the Browns from Sunday's practice was rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones. No reason was given for the fourth-round pick out of Ohio State's absence.

Linebacker Tony Fields II, who was not at Saturday's first practice due to a personal matter, was back on the field.

Nick Chubb's squatting prowess continues to amaze Kevin Stefanski

Anthony year, another video of Browns running back Nick Chubb squatting amazing amounts of weight appearing on social media. This time, it was a video coming out early last week of him again squatting around 600 pounds.

A year ago, a video showed Chubb squatting 675 pounds. Stefanski was again asked his thoughts about the impressive amount of weight his All-Pro back is lifting.

"I'm thinking that dude's strong," Stefanski said. "I'm thinking, I hope he's safe. I hope the spotters are safe. But Nick works his butt off. He's down there at his high school. He's got an amazing relationship at his high school and his hometown, and I think about how lucky those young kids are to be around a guy like Nick and see it done at such a high level."

Andrew Berry, Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson scheduled to speak

Day two of training camp means a new batch of individuals for the media to speak with besides Stefanski. Sunday's group includes general manager Andrew Berry, running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Berry and Chubb speaking comes at a time when the subject of what running backs are worth on the open market is the topic du jour. It's playing out with Dalvin Cook's free agency, as well as the franchise tags placed on the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs.

Watson, meanwhile, is perpetually a topic of importance for the Browns. As has been stated repeatedly, his level of play will go a long way toward determining the team's success this season.

