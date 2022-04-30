Cleveland Browns trade cornerback Troy Hill to Rams for fifth-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill, right, to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

BEREA — Troy Hill became the odd man out in the Browns' cornerback room on draft weekend.

The Browns announced Saturday they traded Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round draft pick in 2023.

Hill was Cleveland's main nickelback last season, but he became expendable when the Browns drafted Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson in the third round (No. 68 overall) on Friday night.

Emerson practiced in the slot during his collegiate days, but he never played there for Mississippi State. He is expected to stay at outside cornerback with the Browns and compete with Greedy Williams and A.J. Green for the No. 3 role.

Two-time Pro Bowl selection Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are the starting corners. A first-round pick last year, Newsome showed he's capable of playing on the outside and sliding into the slot in the nickel package.

Hill joined the Browns in March 2021 by signing a two-year, $9 million contract as an unrestricted free agent. He's scheduled to make a base salary of $1.5 million next season.

A Youngstown native, Hill started four of his 12 games with the Browns last season and had 49 tackles, with seven for loss and two sacks. He added one pass defensed.

Hill missed one game with a neck sprain and the final four last season while dealing with a knee injury and COVID-19.

Hill, 30, will reunite with the Rams. He entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, then spent the five seasons with the Rams after they claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Hill has started 43 of his career 85 regular-season games and tallied 267 tackles, with three sacks and 11 for loss. He has racked up 30 passes defensed and seven interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns trade cornerback Troy Hill to Los Angeles Rams