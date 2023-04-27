Cleveland Browns all-time best draft picks, by pick: From 1 to 100

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: A detailed view of the screen on stage of Myles Garrett of Texas A&M after being picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is a time for eternal optimism. It's a time where every fanbase believes every pick is going to turn into, if not a Hall of Famer, at least a consistent Pro Bowler.

The Browns are no different. Every pick has a chance to be a Joe Thomas, Jim Brown or Gene Hickerson.

So, who has been the best player the Browns have selected at each of the draft slots throughout the years?

That's what we're going to try and answer over the next three days.

In Part 1 of our series, we're going to look at the No. 1 overall pick through pick No. 100. It'll be followed by Part 2 looking at pick Nos. 101-200, and conclude with picks Nos. 202 to the very last pick, which at one time numbered in the 300s.

Let's jump right in and look at who was No. 1 overall among the Browns' No. 1 overall picks.

No. 1: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M, 2017

The Cleveland Browns made DE Myles Garrett the top pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

The Browns have picked No. 1 overall five times: 1954 (Bobby Garrett), 1999 (Tim Couch), 2000 (Courtney Brown), 2017 (Garrett) and 2018 (Baker Mayfield).

Couch and Mayfield both quarterbacked the Browns to the playoffs, but also saw their Cleveland careers end ignominiously. Garrett, meanwhile, has already set the single-season and all-time "official" sack records for the Browns and still looks like there's more room to grow.

No. 2: Eric Turner, S, UCLA, 1991

Defensive back Eric Turner of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during a playoff game against the New England Patriots at Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won the game, 20-13.

Turner was the first draft pick of Bill Belichick in 1991. He's also the first and only No. 2 overall pick in Browns history.

The hard-hitting safety left his mark on receivers around the AFC Central in his nine-year NFL career. Turner's life was tragically cut short by stomach cancer in 2000.

No. 3: Joe Thomas, LT, Wisconsin, 2007

Browns first-round draft pick Joe Thomas is flanked by coach Romeo Crennel, left, and general manager Phil Savage during a news conference on April 29, 2007, in Berea.

The best left tackle in franchise history.

Thomas became the first player drafted in the post-1999 expansion era to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

Browns receiver Gary Collins in action in Cleveland in September of the 1964 season.

No. 4: Gary Collins, WR/P, Maryland, 1962

The Browns have done well picking fourth overall, taking Collins in 1962 and Denzel Ward in 2018. Ward has certainly shown signs of being an all-time Browns player so far. Collins, meanwhile, already is one.

He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a 1969 first-team All-Pro selection. Collins both caught passes and punted for the Browns in his 10-year career from 1962-71.

No. 5: Mack Mitchell, DE, Houston, 1975

It was either Mitchell or Mike Junkin. Mitchell at least provided the Browns with four seasons of production and was a member of the 1975 NFL All-Rookie team.

No. 6: Jim Brown, RB, Syracuse, 1957

Jim Brown carries the ball against the New York Giants, Nov. 14, 1965, in Cleveland. The No. 6 overall pick in 1957. Brown rushed for 12,312 yards in nine seasons for the Browns, leading the NFL in eight seasons. The three-time MVP walked away from his career at its peak to pursue acting.

The greatest Cleveland Browns player of all time. In the conversation for greatest football player of all time. Nothing else needs to be said at pick No. 6.

No. 7: Mike Pruitt, RB, Purdue, 1976

Much like at No. 4 overall, there's two solid choices with Pruitt and Joe Haden in 2010. More than 7,300 rushing yards in his 12-year career, plus playing on some really good Browns teams, gives Pruitt the edge.

No. 8: Jim Houston, LB, Ohio State, 1960

Browns linebacker Jim Houston on the sidelines during an AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Colts, Dec. 26, 1971, at Cleveland Stadium. The Colts won Browns 20-3.

The Massillon native and former Ohio State Buckeye was a Paul Brown favorite and a standout on the Browns defense for 13 seasons and 177 games. He had 14 interceptions and 11 fumbles recoveries.

At the other end of the spectrum is the only other player taken No. 8 overall by the Browns, Justin Gilbert.

No. 9: Antonio Langham, CB, Alabama, 1994

Out of the three players the Browns have taken at No. 9, this really came down to two: Langham and Tommy Vardell in 1992.

The former Crimson Tide standout gets the edge over "Touchdown Tommy" due to putting together a slightly longer career (102 games to 87 games) and a little bit better production (14 interceptions).

No. 10: Bert Rechichar, DB, Tennessee, 1952

The first of a handful of these where the best pick is someone who actually excelled more elsewhere. Rechichar spent his rookie season with the Browns before being traded to the Baltimore Colts in 1953. He went on to be a three-time Pro Bowl safety for the Colts in what ended up being a 10-year career.

No. 11: Paul Warfield, WR, Ohio State, 1964

Former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins great Paul Warfield poses July 30, 1983 with his picture and bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One of two future Hall of Famers the Browns have picked at No. 11 overall. Unlike Doug Atkins, who played two seasons in Cleveland (1952-53) before being dealt to the team (Chicago Bears) with whom he would become synonymous, the Warren native Warfield spent his first six and the last two seasons of his career with the Browns.

The first two of his seven consecutive Pro Bowl appearances came at the end of his first Cleveland stint before going to the Miami Dolphins. He won championships with both franchises.

No. 12: Clay Matthews, LB, USC, 1978

Matthews was arguably the heart and soul of the Browns' defense during their 1980s run of success. A multi-time Hall of Fame candidate, Matthews made four Pro Bowls. He led the league in tackles four times and ranks seventh all-time.

Matthews played on seven playoff teams in Cleveland, including three AFC Championship game appearances, as well as one playoff team in Atlanta.

No. 13: Eric Metcalf, RB, Texas, 1989

Before dual-threat running backs were a big deal for NFL teams, Metcalf was as good as there was in the NFL at not just running the ball (2,392 rushing yards), but also catching passes (5,572 receiving yards).

Oh, there was also Metcalf's ability to completely change outcomes in the return game.

No. 14: Clarence Scott, DB, Kansas State, 1971

Scott played 13 years and 186 games for the Browns, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 1973. He finished his career with 39 interceptions.

No. 15: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor, 2016

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) plays against the San Diego Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Cleveland.

Coleman is the only player the Browns have ever taken at No. 15. So, by default, he's the best player the Browns have ever taken at 15.

No. 16: William Green, RB, Boston College, 2002

Cleveland Browns running back William Green salutes the crowd after his 178 yard, two touchdown performance in the Browns' 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002, in Cleveland.

Steve Holden, the only other No. 16 pick in team history, played in eight more games over his career than Green. Holden, though, doesn't have anything resembling a moment in his career like the "Run, William, run" moment Green had against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2002 regular-season finale.

Green did also run for 2,109 yards in his 46-game career.

No. 17: Milt Plum, QB, Penn State, 1957

Plum led the league in accuracy for three consecutive seasons (1959-61), the last two of those were Pro Bowl seasons for the quarterback.

While the Browns only made two playoff appearances in his five years, he went 33-16-2 as the team's starting quarterback.

No. 18: Thom Darden, DB, Michigan, 1972

Darden was a mainstay in the secondary for the Browns during the nine healthy seasons he played. That included a 1978 Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and 100 interception return yards. Darden finished with 45 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries in his career.

No. 19: Cameron Erving, T, Florida State, 2015

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Cameron Erving (74) against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, in Cleveland.

Erving and 1960 pick Prentice Gautt are the only two No. 19 picks by the Browns. Erving's two seasons with the Browns is one more than Gautt's one season with the team, so that helps his case.

He's also been solid since he departed the Browns, with stops in Kansas City, Dallas and Carolina.

No. 20: Ron Johnson, RB, Michigan, 1969

Johnson only played his rookie season in Cleveland before moving on to the New York Giants. Once he got to New York, he became an All-Pro pick in 1970 and a two-time Pro Bowler.

Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack (55) on the field against the Green Bay Packers during their NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cleveland.

No. 21: Alex Mack, C, California, 2009

One of the five best draft picks since the Browns returned to the league in 1999. Mack spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland, developing into a three-time Pro Bowler during that time. He signed with Atlanta in 2016, earning three more Pro Bowl trips.

Mack retired after a 2021 Pro Bowl season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland Browns Hanford Dixon is shown wearing No. 40 in this 1981 photo.

No. 22: Hanford Dixon, DB, Southern Mississippi, 1981

Dixon, along with fellow 1980s defensive back Frank Minnifield, got the barking going in the Dawg Pound in the 1980s.

There was plenty of bite to go with the Top Dawg's bark, though. He intercepted 26 passes and was twice a first-team All-Pro selection.

No. 23: Ozzie Newsome, TE, Alabama, 1978

Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome runs past Minnesota Vikings safety Joey Browner (47) on a 18-yard pass reception in the third quarter Sunday Dec. 18, 1989 in Cleveland.

One of the best tight ends of all time. A Pro Football Hall of Famer. Not too bad at drafting players, either, even though he did that in Baltimore and not Cleveland.

No. 24: Chet Hanulak, HB, Maryland, 1954

Hanulak played two seasons (1954, 1957) and 24 games for the Browns. That's two more seasons and 24 more games than the only other player they have taken at No. 24 (Bill Hughes, 1952).

No. 25: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan, 2017

Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers (22) plays against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland.

Peppers has played 78 games, including 44 with the Browns before being dealt to the New York Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. deal in 2019. The other four players taken here have combined for 52 games.

No. 26: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, 2021

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome III breaks up a pass during drills, Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Berea.

Newsome edges out Jim Martin (1950) and Billy Truax (1964) for this spot, primarily because he's played multiple years for the Browns. The cornerback may still be seeking his first NFL interception, but he's certainly played well enough early in his career to claim this spot.

No. 27: Walter Johnson, DT, New Mexico State, 1965

Johnson played in three Pro Bowls over 12 season as one of the Browns' top defensive linemen. In a time before sacks were an official NFL stat, Johnson had 66 of them.

No. 28: None

The only player, George Walker in 1957, drafted at this pick never played a game in the league.

No. 29: David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.), 2017

Browns tight end David Njoku celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Steelers during the second quarter, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh.

Njoku beats out Rick Norton in 1966, Ed King in 1991 and Derrick Alexander in 1994 for the honor. The former Hurricane is coming off a season in which he seemed to play near the potential that was seen in him when he was picked in 2017.

No. 30: Greg Pruitt, RB, Oklahoma, 1973

Pruitt had 5,672 rushing and 3,069 receiving yards in 12 NFL seasons, including nine for the Browns. Four of his five Pro Bowl seasons came while with Cleveland.

No. 31: Keith Baldwin, DE, Texas A&M, 1982

Baldwin gets the nod over 1989 draft pick Lawyer Tillman, the oft-injured receiver from Auburn. Baldwin played four seasons with the Browns, with 7.5 sacks in 51 games.

No. 32: Dennis Northcutt, WR, Arizona, 2000

Browns wide receiver Dennis Northcutt beats Steelers defender Hank Poteat for a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the Browns' 36-33 playoff loss in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2003.

Northcutt is the pick over Bo Scott in 1965, Kevin Johnson in 1999 and Emmanuel Ogbah in 2016.

Why? Mostly longevity and versatility. He played in 144 career games with 4,941 career receiving yards and a 10.2-yard career punt return average.

No. 33: Ross Fichtner, DB, Purdue, 1960

Fichtner played eight of his nine seasons with the Browns, recording 27 interceptions. He played in three playoff seasons, starting with the 1964 championship season.

No. 34: D'Qwell Jackson, LB, Maryland, 2006

Browns inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013 in Cleveland. The Browns won 37-24.

Steady. That's the best way to describe Jackson's performance. He spent eight years in Cleveland, including a missed 2010 season due to a shoulder injury. He earned his lone Pro Bowl spot in 2014, his first year after leaving the Browns for the Indianapolis Colts.

No. 35: Joel Bitonio, G, Nevada, 2014

Browns guard Joel Bitonio makes a block to stop Jaguars cornerback Brandon Watson (40) from tackling running back Nick Chubb in the fourth quarter in Jacksonville, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

The Browns have struggled at a lot of spots in the draft since coming back in 1999. That hasn't been the case at No. 35, where they've picked both Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb (2018). The All-Pro guard is getting the edge over Chubb in part because of longevity.

No. 36: Joe Jones, DE, Tennessee State, 1970

You may better know Jones by his nickname: "Turkey."

Jones had 33.5 sacks, which wasn't an official NFL stat at the time, during his seven seasons with the Browns.

No. 37: Mitchell Schwartz, T, California, 2012

Let the record show that, in 2014, the Browns started an offensive line that included Joe Thomas and Schwartz at the tackles, Bitonio at left guard and Mack, before he suffered a season-ending injury, at center.

Schwartz went on to become one of the best right tackles in football when he signed with Kansas City in 2016. The Browns also picked Jabaal Sheard at No. 37 in 2011.

No. 38: T.J. Ward, S, Oregon, 2010

The hard-hitting safety from Oregon spent his first four seasons with the Browns before leaving for Denver. He capped that time with the first of back-to-back Pro Bowl selections.

No. 39: Johnny Evans, P, North Carolina State, 1978

One of two players the Browns have taken at this spot who actually played in the NFL, the other being Bob Oristaglio in 1951. Evans averaged 39.5 yards on 214 career punts.

No. 40: Lawrence Johnson, DB, Wisconsin, 1979

Johnson notched eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries in six seasons with the Browns. He started 20 of the 64 games he played in Cleveland.

No. 41: Johnny Brewer, TE-LB, Ole Miss, 1960

Brewer earned one Pro Bowl appearance in his seven seasons with the Browns.

No. 42: Dan Footman, DE, Florida State, 1993

Footman's best season came in 1997, when he recorded 10.5 sacks after he career took him to Indianapolis. He had 8.5 sacks in three seasons with the Browns before he and the team moved to Baltimore in 1996.

No. 43: Webster Slaughter, WR, San Diego State, 1986

Browns wide receiver Webster Slaughter was part of some legendary late-1980s Browns teams.

Talk about making the most of the only time the Browns picked at No. 43.

Slaughter spent six seasons in Cleveland catching 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns. His first four years with the Browns all resulted in playoff appearances including three AFC title game berths.

No. 44: Jim Marshall, DE, Ohio State, 1960

Minnesota Vikings end Jim Marshall (70) sacks Rams quarterback Pat Haden in the first quarter, Aug. 6, 1977, in Los Angeles. Doug Sutherland (69) and Carl Eller (81) close in on the loose ball.

Marshall played just one season for the Browns before he ended up with the Minnesota Vikings as part of two trades between the teams involving six Cleveland players and two Minnesota draft picks. There he joined Canton native Alan Page, Carl Eller and Gary Larsen to become the Vikings' famed "Purple People Eaters" defensive front.

No. 45: Leroy Hoard, RB, Michigan, 1990

Hoard ran for 2,203 yards in six seasons for the Browns. His 1994 season earned him a Pro Bowl spot and the Browns a playoff berth.

No. 46: Tom Skladany, P, Ohio State, 1977

The former Buckeye never actually played for the Browns after holding out for the entire 1977 season. Skladany's rights were dealt to the Detroit Lions, where he would make the All-Rookie team in 1978, at least one All-Pro team in both 1978 and 1981 and the Pro Bowl in 1981.

No. 47: Jerry Sherk, DL, Oklahoma State, 1970

Sherk recorded 70.5 sacks in 147 career games. He earned four Pro Bowl berths and one All-Pro recognition.

No. 48: Ray Renfro, HB, North Texas, 1952

Renfro had 5,508 receiving yards in 12 season with the Browns. He earned three Pro Bowl appearances and won two NFL championships.

No. 49: Jim Ninowski, QB, Michigan State, 1958

Ninowski is best known for being the backup quarterback on the 1964 NFL championship team. He appeared in 40 games over seven seasons for the Browns, starting 11.

No. 50: Michael Dean Perry, DT, Clemson, 1988

How many Browns draft picks got their own sandwich from McDonald's? Perry did with the "MDP." Of course, he also got 61 career sacks, six Pro Bowl appearances and twice earned first-team All-Pro honors.

No. 51: Nate Orchard, DE, Utah, 2015

Orchard played 48 career games in the NFL, including 34 with the Browns in three seasons. No one else who was picked here by the Browns played in even one.

No. 52: Henry Jordan, DT, Virginia, 1957

Jordan played his first two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Green Bay Packers in 1959. While in Green Bay, Jordan became a Hall of Fame player.

No. 53: John Wooten, G, Colorado, 1959

Browns head coach Blanton Collier talks to John Wooten (60) on the sideline during a preseason game against the Rams, Aug. 21, 1965, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Wooten spent 10 years in the NFL, the first nine of those in Cleveland. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection while helping to open up the holes for Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

Wooten's gone on to become the chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity within NFL coaching, front-office and scouting staffs.

No. 54: None

The two players the Browns have selected here, Don Shackelford (1964) and Cleveland Crosby (1980), played 17 combined NFL games. Not a single one of those were with the Browns.

No. 55: Don Cockroft, K, Adams State, 1967

Just imagine if Sam Rutigliano had just sent Cockcroft out to kick against the Raiders. That decision came at the end of the final game of the reliable kicker's 13-year career. It's become the lasting memory of Cockroft.

No. 56: None

The Browns have never selected a player with the 56th overall pick.

No. 57: James Jones, DT, Northern Iowa, 1991

An original Bill Belichick draft pick in 1991. Jones played in 64 games over four seasons in Cleveland, starting 49 of them, before moving on to Denver, Baltimore and Detroit over his final six seasons.

No. 58: Dick LeBeau, DB, Ohio State, 1959

Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a wild card playoff game against the Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh.

The only player the Browns have ever picked at 58 was cut in training camp before signing with the Detroit Lions, where he became a Hall of Famer and retired with 62 interceptions. LeBeau got his Hall of Fame-level revenge on the Browns as the defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No. 59: Sean Jones, DB, Georgia, 2004

Jones played his first four seasons in Cleveland, starting 44 of the 60 games in which he appeared at strong safety. He had 14 interceptions in his Browns' career. Jones played one year in Philadelphia and two in Tampa Bay after leaving Cleveland.

No. 60: None

The four players — Keever Jankovich (1952), Bob Van Doren (1953), Bill Lucky (1954) and Farrell Funston (1958) — the Browns have ever selected at 60 never played for the team among the combined 34 NFL games they played.

No. 61: Frank Clarke, E, Iowa, 1956

It's either Clarke or Jim Gibbons (1958) in this spot from the four players who the Browns have picked at 61. Gibbons went to two more Pro Bowls than Clarke, but also never actually played for the Browns.

Clarke's one Pro Bowl may have been in Dallas, but at least his first two seasons were spent in Cleveland.

No. 62: Daylon McCutcheon, DB, USC, 1999

One of the inaugural draft picks of the reborn Browns, McCutcheon provided solid cornerback play over his seven seasons. Had 12 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. One of those came in a 2003 Sunday night game in Heinz Field, what remains the Browns' only regular-season win in the stadium.

No. 63: Travis Prentice, RB, Miami (Ohio), 2000

It was Prentice's 30 games and 525 career rushing yards over 11 games or 1957's 63rd player taken, center Joe Amstutz.

No. 64: Jim Ray Smith, G-T-DE, Baylor, 1953

One of two the Browns ever elected at 64, Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

No. 65: Dave Logan, WR, Colorado, 1976

Browns receiver Dave Logan in action against the Houston Oilers at Cleveland Stadium, Sept. 13, 1981.

Logan's career, which included 263 catches and 4,250 yards in 119 games, surpasses the other five players who have been taken at this spot. That group includes Larry Ogunjobi in 2017.

No. 66: Reece Morrison, RB, Texas State, 1968

It's either Morrison and his 63 career games or Paul Staroba and his 10 games in two years. Pretty easy choice.

No. 67: Charlie Frye, QB, Akron, 2005

There have been seven players picked by the Browns at No. 67. Frye's 21 appearances and 19 starts in two-plus seasons with Cleveland vault him to the top of the list.

No. 68: Charlie Hall, LB, Houston, 1971

Hall spent 10 season with the Browns through the 1970s. He was a reliable presence on the defense, recording 13 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.

No. 69: Mike Lucci, LB, Tennessee, 1961

Three seasons in Cleveland before going on to play nine more in Detroit. A nice NFL career for a linebacker.

No. 70: Jim Prestel, DT, Idaho, 1959

Prestel played just six games out of 96 career NFL games in Cleveland. That's six more games with the Browns and 86 more NFL games than the other 70th overall pick by the team, Jim Ramey, had in his career.

No. 71: Christian Kirksey, LB, Iowa, 2014

Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey (58)

On a lot of mediocre-to-bad Browns teams, Kirksey was a solid and dependable pro in the middle of the defense. There's something to be said for that.

No. 72: Cliff Odom, LB, Texas-Arlington, 1980

The Browns have picked nine times at No. 72. Odom only spent eight games his rookie season with the Browns, but went on to play another 12 seasons elsewhere in the league.

No 73: Paul Wiggin, DE, Stanford, 1956

Anthony Pleasant, taken 73rd in 1990, may have had a longer career. Wiggin, though, was a two-time Pro Bowler who played on five Browns playoff teams, including the 1964 championship team.

No. 74: Randy Schultz, RB, Northern Iowa, 1966

Schultz is one of three players the Browns have taken No. 74 overall, and his seven carries for 32 yards in 14 games during the 1966 season puts him at the top if the list. Dan Rogas played in just 22 games after being picked in 1951, while a car accident killed 1963 pick Tom Bloom before he could ever play a game.

No. 75: Romeo Bandison, DT, Oregon, 1994

When you've been the only individual selected at the pick and you actually play a game in the league, it's hard to argue against you. Then again, Bandison, never played a game for the Browns and only played 14 games in his NFL career, all with Washington.

No. 76: Melvin Fowler, C, Maryland, 2002

Fowler, one of three players to be picked at 76, spent his first three seasons in Cleveland, starting 14 of 30 games in which he played. He went on to play four more years combined with Buffalo and Minnesota, starting 46 of the 57 games he appeared in with them.

No. 77: Van Waiters, LB, Indiana, 1988

Admit it. If you're of a certain age, the first memory that comes to mind when you think of Waiters is the touchdown pass he caught from Mike Pagel off a fake field goal in overtime to beat the Minnesota Vikings late in the 1989 season.

Still, Waiters was a solid contributor on good-to-great late-1980s Browns teams before playing on a 1992 Vikings playoff team to end his career.

It was either Waiters or Duke Johnson here. Nostalgia wins the day.

No. 78: Gene Hickerson, G, Ole Miss, 1957

Browns guard Gene Hickerson leads a sweep for running back Leroy Kelly against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL championship game, Jan. 4, 1970. The Vikings won 27-7.

The man was the pulling guard to lead the way for Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. What else needs to be said?

Hickerson finally got the Hall of Fame call he deserved in 2007.

No. 79: Frank Parker, DT, Oklahoma State, 1961

Parker was a rotational piece for the Browns' defensive line during the 1960s. He played in 60 games with 20 starts in five seasons with the Browns.

JaJuan Dawson, picked in 2000, is the only other player Cleveland has ever selected at this spot.

No. 80: Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU, 2019

The Browns have taken three players at this spot. The competition for this honor was basically either Takitaki or 1987 pick Tim Manoa, a mostly-reserve running back out of Penn State. Takitaki blossoming into a solid starter pushes him to the front.

No. 81: Sam Tidmore, LB, Ohio State, 1962

Tidmore played 18 games in his NFL career in 1962-63. He's the only player the Browns have ever picked at No. 81.

No. 82: Jeff Jaeger, K, Washington, 1987

Of the five players the Browns have taken at No. 82, only two — safety Tony Peters (1975) and Jaeger (1987) — actually played a game in the league. Jaeger spent just one year in Cleveland, compared to four years by Peters. However, that time was cut short due to an injured foot.

After missing all of 1988, he was picked up by the Raiders, where he would go on to establish himself as one of the top kickers in the NFL. He finished his 12-year career making 74% of his 309 field goals.

No. 83: Mike Caldwell, LB, Middle Tennessee State, 1993

Caldwell, one of three all-time picks at No. 83, was a reliable backup linebacker and special-teamer for the final three years of the original Browns franchise. He would stay with the team for its first season in Baltimore before spending time in Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago and Carolina.

No. 84: Bobby Mitchell, HB, Illinois, 1958

Browns halfback Bobby Mitchell runs the ball against the Eagles in November 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won 45-24.

Only one of the most dynamic players in the history of the game. More than 7,950 receiving yards and another nearly 2,740 rushing yards in an 11-year career spent with Cleveland (1958-61) and Washington (1962-68). Member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983.

No. 85: Colt McCoy, QB, Texas, 2010

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Browns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) meet at midfield after a game, Oct. 17, 2010, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 28-10.

It was either McCoy or 1991 defensive tackle Pio Sagapolutele here. No one else among the four options even played a game in the league.

McCoy, like most quarterbacks since 1999 who started for the Browns, had only flashes of success wrapped mostly in disappointment.

He was 6-15 in 21 starts while appearing in 24 games for Cleveland. Yet, McCoy has gotten the last laugh through longevity, as he just completed his 12th season in the league last year with the Arizona Cardinals.

No. 86: Walt Michaels, LB, Washington and Lee, 1951

Michaels was drafted by the Browns, but played his rookie year with Green Bay after being traded there during training camp. He was traded back to the Browns after that season, starting a 10-year run with the team where he was one of the best linebackers in the league. He was a five-time Pro Bowler who won a pair of titles with the Browns.

No. 87: John Hughes III, DT, Cincinnati, 2012

One of three players who have been picked at this spot, Hughes' 66 career games, including 53 in Cleveland, are the most of any of the three. Hughes spent four-plus seasons in Cleveland, recording 109 combined tackles, before playing his final year-and-a-half for Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

No. 88: Art Spinney, DE-OG, Boston College, 1951

A technicality is probably making this call over the only other option, Jordan Elliott in 2020. Art Spinney was drafted by the Browns in 1951 after having played in 1950 with the Baltimore Colts. However, he didn't play at all in 1951 or 1952, and was traded back to the Colts in 1953.

He went on to be one of the top guards in the league until his retirement in 1960.

No. 89: Don Gillis, C, Rice, 1957

The only player the Browns have ever taken at No. 89. He never played for Cleveland, playing 45 games with the St. Louis Cardinals.

No. 90: Jim Battle, T, Southern, 1966

Another singular pick at a spot. Battle's Browns career lasted six games as a rookie.

No. 91: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn, 2021

Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

The other options are Bob White, a 1960 pick who played six total NFL games, or 1950 pick Win Carter, who never played a single game. Suddenly, 14 career catches for 186 yards and one touchdown looks better.

No. 92: Shaun Lauvao, G, Arizona State, 2010

Solid interior lineman for both the Browns and Washington. Started 44 of 53 games in four seasons with Cleveland.

No. 93: Fred Hoaglin, C, Pittsburgh, 1966

Hoaglin started 74 of 87 games at center in seven seasons with the Browns and was a Pro Bowler in 1969.

No. 94: Terrence West, RB, Towson, 2014

West and Mike Fredrick in 1995 are the only two picks by the Browns here. West's 672 rushing yards in his one year with Cleveland bests Fredrick's 1.5 sacks in his one year.

No 95: Lewis Sanders, DB, Maryland, 2000

Sanders had four picks and one sack in four seasons with the Browns. John Havilcek — yes, that one — was picked here, but didn't play a game.

No. 96: Rickey Bolden, T, SMU, 1984

Bolden started 34 of his 62 games in six seasons with the Browns. He also had two catches, despite being a tackle.

No. 97: Anthony Henry, CB, South Florida, 2001

Henry was second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with a league-high 10 interceptions. He added 17 picks in four seasons with the Browns.

No. 98: Joe Taffoni, OT-OG, UT-Martin, 1967

Taffoni played in 55 regular-season games and another five playoff games for Cleveland from 1967-70. He finally cracked the starting lineup with one start in 1969, before starting all 14 games in the 1970 season. Taffoni went on to play 23 games — all starts — for the New York Giants in 1971-72.

No. 99: Joe Schobert LB, Wisconsin, 2016

Browns linebacker Joe Schobert recovers a fourth-quarter fumble by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland.

Schobert had 408 combined tackles, six interceptions and 8.5 sacks in four seasons with the Browns. He was also a Pro Bowler during the winless 2017 season.

No. 100: Travis Benjamin, WR, Miami (Fla.), 2012

An underrated and undersized receiver, Benjamin became a speedy and dangerous return man.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

