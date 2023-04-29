Cleveland Browns all-time best draft picks, by pick: From 201 to 259, and beyond

Brian Sipe won an NFL MVP award in 1980 after having been pick No. 330.

The NFL Draft is a time for eternal optimism. It's a time when every fanbase believes every pick is going to turn into, if not a Hall of Famer, at least a consistent Pro Bowler.

The Browns are no different. Every pick has a chance to be a Joe Thomas, Jim Brown or Gene Hickerson.

So, who has been the best player the Browns have selected at each of the draft slots throughout the years?

All-time Browns draft, picks 1-100: Cleveland Browns all-time best draft picks, by pick: From 1 to 100

All-time Browns draft, picks 101-200: Cleveland Browns all-time best draft picks, by pick: From 101 to 200

We've tried to answer that over the course of the last three days. Please remember, "best" is a relative term; someone has to be the best actor in a bad movie, even if the actor is bad as well.

Previously in Part 1 of the series, we looked at the No. 1 overall pick through pick No. 100, while Part 2 looked at pick Nos. 101-200. It concludes now with every pick from No. 201 through 259, which is the final pick in the modern-day draft, as well as notable picks beyond that from a time when the draft was much longer.

Back to the list now, with the best at No 201 overall.

No. 201: Hugh McKinnis, RB, Arizona State, 1972

McKinnis, an eighth-round pick, played three seasons for the Browns, who have never picked another player at this spot. McKinnis rushed for 223 yards in 41 games over three seasons in Cleveland before playing one year in Seattle.

No. 202: Chuck Ryenolds, C, Tulsa, 1969

The Browns got 25 games out of this eighth-round pick. He never started a game, but still managed to record a safety in his final season in 1970.

No. 203: Fred Banks, WR, Liberty, 1985

Banks only played one season in Cleveland before going to the Miami Dolphins. Catching passes from Dan Marino seemed to suit him well enough, as he had 99 catches for 1,555 yards in 62 games for the Dolphins.

The other option here who played for the Browns: 2001 offensive line pick Paul Zukauskas.

No. 204: Emmanuel Acho, LB. Texas, 2012

Emmanuel Acho (51) finished his NFL career with 31 tackles in 20 games for Philadelphia.

Before he was a television commentator, Acho was the only Browns pick at No. 204 to actually play in an NFL game. It wasn't in Cleveland, where he spent his rookie season on injured reserve before being traded in 2013 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Acho played 20 games for the Eagles in 2013-14.

No. 205: Billy Winn, DT, Boise State, 2012

Taken right after Acho, Winn actually did have some moments of success in Cleveland. He played three years with the Browns, with 78 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He would also spent time with Denver, Green Bay and Indianapolis.

No. 206: Brad Bedell, OT, Colorado, 2000

An early expansion-era reserve offensive lineman who spent two seasons in Cleveland, Bedell played in 27 games and starting four. The only player the Browns ever picked at No. 206 would later get brief stints in Green Bay and Houston.

No 207: Tom Goosby, LB/OL, Baldwin-Wallace, 1962

The Alliance native's 15 games of NFL service beats out 1999 pick Madre Hill's seven here.

Goosby played one game at linebacker for the Browns in 1963, then came back to played 14 games, with 11 starts, for Washington in 1966.

No. 208: Adimchinobe Echemandu, RB, California, 2004

Echemandu played four games for the Browns as a rookie, rushing for 25 yards. He would play 15 games over the next three season between Minnesota, Houston and Oakland.

No. 209: None

The five players the Browns have taken at No 209 never played in an NFL game.

No. 210: None

The Browns have never selected a player at No. 210.

No. 211: LaVerne Torczon, DE, Nebraska, 1957

Torczon was drafted in the 18th round in 1957, but never got on the field for the Browns. The AFL's Buffalo Bills would sign him in 1960, and he immediately became an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons with 10 combined sacks those years.

No. 212: Jock Jones, LB, Virginia Tech, 1990

Jones played 20 games for the Browns before going to the Phoenix Cardinals after nine games in the 1991 season. In the desert, Jones played 26 games with one sack and one interception over two-plus seasons.

Tom Schoen, who played four games, was the only other option.

No. 213: Pete Lammons, TE, Texas, 1966

Another case where the AFL won out over the Browns.

This time, it was the New York Jets who made Lammons an eighth-round pick instead of the 14th-rounder he was for Cleveland. It worked out, as he was a Pro Bowler one season and finished with 2,345 receiving yards in six years with the Jets.

No. 214: None

The only player the Browns have ever picked in this spot, Rick Aeilts in 1989, never played in the NFL.

No. 215: None

The only two players the Browns have every picked in this spot, Ed Hill in 1959 and Floyd Hogan in 1975, never played a game in the NFL.

No. 216: J.J. Birden, WR, Oregon, 1988

Birden never played for the Browns after being an eighth-round pick. He finally got a chance in Kansas City in 1990, starting a five-year run with the Chiefs where he had 2,819 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Birden played his final two seasons in Atlanta.

No. 217: Armonty Bryant, DE, East Central (Okla.), 2013

Dec. 29, 2013: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) recovers his own fumble as Cleveland Browns defensive end Armonty Bryant (95) pressures during the second quarter at Heinz Field.

Bryant was an effective rotational piece at defensive end over three seasons with the Browns. He had 8.5 sacks and another 11 tackles for loss in that time. He finished his career with one season in Detroit.

No. 218: None

The Browns have never picked a player at No 218.

No. 219: Hayes Pullard, LB, USC, 2015

Pullard spent time on the Browns' practice squad in 2015 before being released in October of that year. He would manage a pair of two-year stints in the NFL, with Jacksonville in 2015-16 and the Chargers in 2017-18, playing a combined 46 games.

No. 220: None

The only played picked by the Browns at No. 220, Steve Bullitt in 1987, never played in the NFL.

No. 221: Dennis Biodrowski, G, Memphis, 1962

The AFL was the path Biodrowski ultimately chose after the Chargers made him an eighth-round pick compared to the Browns' 16th-round offer. He would finally play in 1963, but with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he would play 30 games over four seasons.

No. 222: Sid Williams, LB, Southern, 1964

Williams won an NFL championship in his first season in Cleveland. He would play three years for the Browns, recording two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 41 games. Williams also played for Washington, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

No. 223: Roger Shoals, OL, Maryland, 1963

Shoals was a reserve offensive lineman over the 16 games in which he played in two seasons with the Browns. He got a championship in his final season in Cleveland in 1964 before going on to Detroit, where he started 56 of 74 games over six seasons.

No. 224: Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State, 2017

Former Browns K Zane Gonzalez was cut after a miserable Week 2 performance in New Orleans.

Gonzalez is the only player who was taken by the Browns at No. 224 to actually play in the league. The kicker didn't work out in Cleveland after making 17-of-25 field goals, and went on to kick for Arizona and Carolina as well.

No. 225: Rashidi Barnes, DB, Colorado, 2000

Barnes played in 14 games as a rookie for the Browns in their second year back in the league, making 21 tackles. He would be a cutdown casualty the following year. He attempted a 2002 comeback with Dallas, but was cut that season.

No. 226: None

Neither of the Browns' two draft picks, Joe Schroeder in 1959 and Larry McKee in 1972, ever played in an NFL game.

No. 227: Joaquin Gonzalez, OT, Miami (Fla.), 2002

One of Butch Davis' former Hurricanes played in 41 games over three seasons with the Browns. That stretch included 11 starts in 2004, his final season in Cleveland.

No. 228: None

None of the six players the Browns have taken at No. 228 have ever played in an NFL game.

No. 229: None

None of the four players the Browns have taken at No. 229 have played in an NFL game.

No. 230: Billy Lefear, RB, Henderson State, 1972

Lefear was mostly used as a return specialist during his four seasons with the Browns. He averaged 24.4 yards on 60 career kickoff returns.

No. 231: Alex Hall, LB, St. Augustine's, 2008

Hall played 30 games over two seasons with the Browns. He recorded three sacks, forced two fumbles and had 38 tackles. The other two picks at this spot never played in the NFL.

No. 232: None

No player has ever been picked by the Browns at No. 232.

No 233: None

The three players taken in this spot never played in the NFL.

No. 234: Syndric Steptoe, WR, Arizona, 2007

Steptoe had 19 catches for 182 yards in 16 career NFL games. That's 10 more games than the only other player the Browns have taken with this pick, Carl McGee in 1979, who has actually played in the league.

No. 235: None

The three players the Browns have selected at No. 235 never played a game in the NFL.

No. 236: None

The only player the Browns have taken with this pick, Roy De Walt in 1980, never played a game in the NFL.

No. 237: None

The only two players the Browns have taken with this pick never played a game in the NFL.

No. 238: Stan Lewis, DE, Wayne State (Neb.), 1975

Lewis played in six games in 1975. No one else the Browns have taken at No. 238, three in total, have ever played a game in the NFL.

No. 239: None

The only two players the Browns have taken with this pick never played a game in the NFL.

No. 240: Chuck Noll, LB, Dayton, 1953

Noll played 77 games for the Browns from 1953-59, playing both guard and linebacker. He intercepted eight passes in his career. Noll won back-to-back NFL championships with Cleveland in 1954-55. He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1993, no doubt for that playing career in Cleveland and not the 342 wins and four Super Bowl championships he had as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No. 241: Curtis Weathers, LB, Ole Miss, 1979

Weathers started his career with the Browns as a tight end. However, in this third season, he moved to linebacker and saw his playing time go up. He finished with 94 career games and seven starts, all seven of those at linebacker.

No. 242: None

James Reed, the only player the Browns have ever taken at No. 242, never played in an NFL game.

No. 243: David Ray, K, Alabama, 1966

The former Crimson Tide kicker never played for the Browns. He found his way to the Los Angeles Rams in 1969, where he appeared in 70 games over five seasons. He made 110 of 178 career field goals. No other player taken a No. 243 appeared in a game.

No. 244: Danny Copeland, DB, Eastern Kentucky, 1988

The ninth-round pick never played for the Browns, but did play 73 games for Kansas City and Washington. He won a Super Bowl with the latter in 1991, with an interception in the playoff that year. No other player taken a No. 244 appeared in a game.

No. 245: Andre Davis, WR, Virginia Tech, 2002

Cleveland Browns receiver Andre Davis hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Tim Couch against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 5, 2003 in Pittsburgh.

Davis had 93 catches for 1,412 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons for the Browns. He would finish an eight-year NFL career with 56 catches and 2,470 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Davis had two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' playoff loss in Pittsburgh his rookie season.

No. 246: None

The only player the Browns have taken at this spot, Dawson Deaton last year, has yet to play in the NFL.

No. 247: Butch Songin, QB, Boston College, 1950

Songin never played for the Browns. He would finally get his pro football debut in 1960 in the AFL with the Boston Patriots, going 7-10-1 in 18 career starts over two seasons. He also played one season with the New York Titans, predecessors to the Jets.

No. 248: Eric Hagg, DB, Nebraska, 2011

Hagg played 22 games as a reserve defensive back for the Browns. He had 33 tackles and a fumble recovery in his career.

No. 249: Sonny Bishop, OL, Fresno State, 1962

The only player the Browns ever took at No. 249 in the NFL Draft was pick No. 88 in the AFL Draft. Bishop took his talents there, playing 110 combined games in Dallas, Oakland and Houston. He was a 1969 Pro Bowl selection.

No. 250: Jim Fraser, LB, Wisconsin, 1959

Fraser never made it with the Browns. However, he would eventually sign in 1962 with Denver, where he would be a three-time Pro Bowl selection as a punter in three seasons with the Broncos.

Fraser played a total of 72 career games in Denver, Kansas City, Boston and New Orleans before retiring.

No. 251: None

Neither of the two players the Browns selected at No. 251 ever played in the NFL.

No. 252: Matthew Dayes RB, Miami (Fla.), 2017

The only one of six selected by the Browns at No. 252 to play in the NFL. Dayes averaged 23.9 yards on 19 kickoff returns.

No. 253: None

None of the three players the Browns have taken at No. 253 have ever played in the NFL.

No. 254: None

The only player the Browns have taken at No. 254, Greg Shelly in 1969, never played in the NFL.

No. 255: Jim Copeland, C, Virginia, 1967

Copeland was a solid backup offensive lineman for the Browns. He played in 89 games over his eight-year career.

No. 256: Tommy Humphrey, C, Abilene Christian, 1973

Humphey is the lone player ever selected by the Browns at this pick. However, his five career games were all played with Kansas City.

No. 257: None

No player has ever been selected by the Browns at No. 257.

No. 258: None

Bob Winters, the one player the Browns have selected at No. 258, never played in the NFL.

No. 259: Larry Williams, G, Notre Dame, 1985

The final pick in what would be a modern-day NFL Draft, the Browns select Williams, the only plyer they've ever taken here to play in the league. Williams provided quality snaps for the Browns, playing in 42 games with 33 starts in three seasons.

He would come back two years after his Cleveland career ended to play single seasons in New Orleans and New England. Nothing irrelevant about that.

Best of the rest of the Cleveland Browns' draft picks

The draft used to go on for round after round. While this year's draft will end after pick No. 259, drafts used to stretch into the 300s.

Instead of arduously going through every single one of those picks, here's some prominent players who the Browns did get past what would be today's Mr. Irrelevant.

No. 267: Carl Taseff, DB, John Carroll, 1951

Taseff played nine game as a rookie for the Browns before being traded to the Baltimore Colts, where he became a two-way star. In eight-plus season with the Colts, he had more than 200 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards, while intercepting nine passes and recovering six fumbles on defense and returning two punts for touchdowns.

No. 276, Frank Winters, Western Illinois, 1987

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Frank Winters (52) tries to help teammate Aaron Taylor in the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 1995, in Green Bay, Wis. Taylor tore the patellar tendon in his left knee and is scheduled to undergo surgery next week. The Packers won 37-20.

Winters only played 28 games over two seasons with the Browns. However, he found his way to Green Bay in 1992, where his career took off over 11 years there.

He was a Pro Bowl selection for the Super Bowl champion Packers in 1996.

No. 280: Ernest Byner, RB, East Carolina, 1984

A multi-time 1,000-yard rusher for both the Browns and Washington, Byner is one of the top running backs to play for Cleveland.

No, no one has forgotten what happened in Denver in the AFC Championship game. However, Byner would go on to win the Super Bowl with Washington in 1991, in what was his second consecutive Pro Bowl season.

No. 290: Dick Ambrose, LB, Virginia, 1975

Cleveland Browns linebacker (52) Dick Ambrose during the 1982 season.

A nice late-round find at linebacker, where he played in 116 games over nine seasons. Ambrose had five career interceptions, then went on to become a judge.

No. 316: Paul Farren, T, Boston University, 1983

Farren was a solid left tackle for the Browns over a nine-year career. He started 85 games between 1985-90, while playing 132 games for his full Cleveland career.

No. 330: Brian Sipe, QB, San Diego State, 1972

It's not quite like the Patriots finding Tom Brady at pick No. 199, but it's still pretty impressive.

Sipe was a 13th-round pick who didn't play until the 1974 season, when he appeared in 10 games and started five. He wouldn't start a full 16-game season until 1978, guiding the Browns to an 8-8 record. Two year later, he was the NFL's MVP in leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and the playoffs (don't ask how it ended).

Sipe finished 57-55 as a starter between 1974-83, throwing for 23,713 yards and 154 touchdowns.

No. 333: Billy Andrews, LB, Southeastern Louisiana, 1967

The former 13th-round pick was a solid defensive player for eight seasons and 100 games with the Browns. He finished with three sacks, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

No. 439: Ben Davis, DB, Defiance, 1967

The lowest pick by the Browns of a player who actually played a game. Davis didn't just play a game, but 109 games over a 10-year career.

He spent seven years in Cleveland with 17 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns all-time best draft picks, by pick: From 201 to 259, and beyond