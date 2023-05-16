Cleveland Browns third-round draft pick Cedric Tillman, former Tennessee receiver, signs

Cedric Tillman takes a break during Browns rookie minicamp in Berea, Friday, May 12, 2023.

BEREA — The Browns only have one of their seven draft picks from last month still unsigned after they reached an agreement with receiver Cedric Tillman, the team announced Tuesday.

The third-round pick, No. 74 overall, out of the University of Tennessee was the first player the Browns took in the draft. He is reportedly set to receiver a $5.625 million contract that includes a $1.091 million signing bonus.

Tillman's signing leaves just fourth-round pick Dawand Jones unsigned among the Browns' draft class. Jones, the offensive tackle from Ohio State, was taken with pick No. 111.

The other five draft picks — third-round defensive tackle Siaki Ika, fourth-round defensive end Isaiah McGuire, fifth-round quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, fifth-round cornerback Cameron Mitchell and sixth-round center Luke Wypler — were all signed prior to last weekend's rookie minicamp. Unsigned picks can still participate in the team's voluntary offseason program.

Last year, the Browns didn't get their entire draft class signed until right before training camp. Fourth-round defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was the final one to sign on July 22.

Tillman played five seasons for Tennessee, from 2018-22. He had 109 catches for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 career games.

In just six games last season due to an ankle injury that required in-season tightrope surgery, Tillman had 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns third-round draft pick Cedric Tillman signs