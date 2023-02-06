Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett suffers dislocated toe in Pro Bowl Games

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained a dislocated toe on his right foot while competing in the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Sunday, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

X-rays taken at the stadium were negative. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report.

Garrett sustained the injury while competing against the Carolina Panthers' Brian Burns in the "Gridiron Gauntlet" obstacle course challenge as part of the event in Allegiant Stadium. He came up limping after completing a stretch where he had to climb a series of 7-foot walls, then crawl underneath a low table.

After completing the third series of those, Garrett began to limp and exited the field. A video taken from Darren Carr, brother of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, from the stands shows Garrett later sitting down on the field at the goal line holding his right foot.

Garrett was one of four Browns players — along with running back Nick Chubb and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller — participating in the new-look event, which included a skills competition on Thursday evening. The "Gridiron Gauntlet" took place before the flag football game, which replaced the traditional game, on Sunday.

Garrett's teammate, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, tweeted after the injury, "I didn’t think the pro bowl could get worse… until now (face exhaling emoji)."

Garrett is coming off a season in which he matched his franchise single-season sack record with 16. He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl this season, while being voted to the Associated Press All-Pro second team.

