Cleveland Browns to spend early training camp at Greenbrier resort in West Virginia

BEREA — An earlier start for training camp for the Browns was necessitated by the Hall of Fame Game participation. So they're using the extra time to get away for a bit.

The Browns, per a team spokesperson, plan on holding the early portion of training camp at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The exact dates they will be at the resort, as well as the rest of the training camp schedule, will be announced once the preseason schedule is released next month.

The practices at the Greenbrier will not be open to the public. The Browns do plan on holding open training camp practices once they return to their facility in Berea.

The Greenbrier resort is set on an 11,000-acre property in southeastern West Virginia, near the Virginia border. It is famously the site of a Cold War bunker built to house the U.S. Congress in the event of a full-scale evacuation of Washington, D.C.

Also part of the resort is a sports complex that was built in the mid-2010s in order to attract NFL teams to use the site for training camp. Both the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans — during Deshaun Watson's rookie season in 2017 — have used the facility for that purpose.

Hall of Fame Game, Philadelphia trip known parts of Cleveland Browns' preseason

The Browns will face the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Aug. 3. Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2023 at noon on Aug. 5.

The Hall of Fame Game is the only one of the Browns' four preseason games which the exact date is known. They also know their opponent for their third preseason game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The date for the Eagles preseason game is not known as of now, but will be late in the week of Aug. 13-19. It will come after two days of joint practices between the Browns and Eagles at Philadelphia's training facility that week.

Cleveland Browns regular-season schedule reportedly out May 11

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning the NFL was moving toward a release date of May 11 for the regular-season schedule. As is the typically the case, the reveal will occur at 8 p.m.

The Browns will have nine home and eight road games this season due to the 17-game schedule. Those were reversed a year ago, the first time they had the extra game on the regular-season schedule.

The opponents for the regular season are as follows:

If you're looking at quarterbacks, that's two games each against Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett. Kyler Murray, Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers are among the quarterbacks coming to Cleveland, while they'll likely see Russell Wilson, this year's No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud, Matthew Stafford and Geno Smith on the road.

