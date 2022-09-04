Cleveland Browns signing offensive lineman Joe Haeg to bolster depth

BEREA − The Browns are bringing in veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg to add to their tackle depth, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report.

The 29-year-old Haeg spent last season in Pittsburgh, where he played 12 regular-season games as well as its Wild Card game at Kansas City. He started two games for the Steelers, including their regular-season finale in Baltimore.

The Steelers released Haeg, who won a Super Bowl in 2020 in Tampa Bay, last week. He worked out for the Raiders prior to coming to Cleveland.

The 6-foot-6, 298-pounder provides the Browns with insurance at both tackle and guard. With Jack Conklin coming back from last season's torn patellar tendon and Chris Hubbard having not practiced in more than a week, Haeg is another option at right tackle with the season opener at Carolina in a week.

Haeg was a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts. He played four seasons for the Colts, appearing in 57 games, two of which came in the playoffs, with 35 starts.

After Indianapolis, Haeg spent 2020 with the Buccaneers, appearing in 12 regular-season games with three starts. He also played in all four of the Buccaneers' playoff games that season, including Super Bowl LV against Kansas City.

