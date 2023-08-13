Cleveland Browns sign safety Nate Meadors, running back Jordan Wilkins due to injuries

PHILADELPHIA — The Browns officially added two players to the roster Sunday in moves made because of injuries to linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Bubba Bolden.

Safety Nate Meadors and running back Jordan Wilkins were signed and added to the 90-man roster. Phillips was placed on injured reserve, while Bolden was waived with an injury designation.

Phillips and Bolden both suffered injuries during the Browns' preseason loss to the Washington Commanders on Friday. Phillips suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle, not the same one he injured last season, while Bolden sustained a hamstring injury.

Meadors provides safety depth to directly replace the loss of Bolden. Wilkins, who was brought in for a workout last week, is depth at the running back spot while Jerome Ford recovers from a hamstring injury sustained last Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Meadors is officially listed as a first-year player, having played three combined games between the Minnesota Vikings (2019-20) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020). The UCLA product was on the Browns' practice squad in 2021 and 2022, while also spending time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles (2021), New York Giants (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2022).

The 6-foot, 204-pound Wilkins was originally a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. While with the Colts from 2018-22, he played in 54 regular-season games with four starts, rushing for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns on 208 carries, while adding 233 yards on 35 receptions and 42 yards on four kickoff returns.

The Browns were flying to Philadelphia on Sunday. They will conduct joint practices with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday, and then play a preseason game against them on Thursday.

