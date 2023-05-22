Cleveland Browns sign fourth-round OT Dawand Jones, get entire draft class under contract

BEREA — The entire draft class from last month is now under contract for the Browns.

The team announced Monday it had signed fourth-round offensive tackle Dawand Jones to his rookie contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye, taken No. 111 overall, was the last of the seven-man draft class to be unsigned.

The 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle started his final two seasons for the Buckeyes at right tackle. He also started one game at left tackle in the 2020 season.

Jones is one of two Buckeyes offensive linemen the Browns drafted in April. They also selected center Luke Wypler in the sixth round with the 190th pick.

Cleveland Browns rookie Dawand Jones speaks to reporters before the Browns NFL football rookie minicamp in Berea on May 12.

The Browns signed their top pick, third-round receiver (No. 74 overall) Cedric Tillman out of the University of Tennessee, last week. The other five picks — third-round defensive tackle (No. 98) Siaki Ika, fourth-round defensive end Isaiah McGuire (No. 126), fifth-round quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (No. 140), fifth-round cornerback Cameron Mitchell (No. 142) and Wypler — signed two weeks ago in advance of rookie minicamp.

The Browns start voluntary offseason team activities this week. They conclude with mandatory minicamp June 6-8.

