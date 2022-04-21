Cleveland Browns sign former Georgia WR

On Thursday, the NFL’s Cleveland Browns announced the signing of former Georgia receiver Javon Wims.

Wims spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted the Jacksonville, Fla., native in the seventh-round of the 2018 draft.

Wims played in 33 games for the Bears (seven starts) and caught 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns before being waved before the 2020 season.

The former Bulldog spent last season on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

In Athens (2016-2017), Wims was the leading receiver for the UGA team that made a national title run in 2017, catching 45 passes for 720 yards and sevens scores.