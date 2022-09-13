Cleveland Browns sign cornerback Thomas Graham, add Chester Rogers to practice squad

Chicago Bears cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (27) breaks out a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Browns plan on signing cornerback Thomas Graham off of the Chicago Bears' practice squad, the team officially announced Tuesday.

Graham was a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Oregon. He played in four games, starting on, with four pass deflections and 13 tackles.

To make room for Graham, the Browns waived Herb Miller, although he was signed later in the day to the practice squad. Miller was elevated to the active roster last Friday when Greedy Williams was placed on injured reserve.

Miller played 22 special-teams snaps in the Browns' 26-24 season-opening win over Carolina. He recovered a muffed punt by teammate Demetric Felton Jr. in the game.

The Browns also added veteran receiver Charles Rogers to the practice squad. Rogers, a sixth-year pro out of Grambling State, has 141 catches for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games with Indianapolis and Tennessee.

