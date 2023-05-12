Cleveland Browns sign 5 draft picks to contracts as rookie minicamp begins

BEREA — As rookie minicamp got underway, the Browns also got down to the business of getting a number of those rookie under contract.

The Browns announced Friday they had signed five of the players they had selected in the NFL Draft last month. They had drafted a total of seven players between the third and sixth rounds.

The draftees signed were third-round (No. 98 overall) defensive tackle Siaki Ika, fourth-round (No. 126) defensive end Isaiah McGuire, fifth-round quarterback (No. 140) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, fifth-round cornerback (No. 142) Cameron Mitchell and sixth-round center (No. 190) Luke Wypler. The only draftees out of the class not signed to this point are third-round wide receiver (No. 74) Cedric Tillman and fourth-round (No. 111) offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

Former Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on March 2. The Browns recently drafted Ika in the third round. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The entire draft class, both the signed and unsigned, will be in Berea this weekend for the three-day rookie minicamp. Rookies are allowed to participate without a signed contract in the offseason program, which included both the rookie and June minicamps.

Those draftees will be joined by a group of undrafted free agents and tryout players for the minicamp this weekend. The Browns announced Friday they had signed nine UDFAs

Caleb Biggers, CB, Boise State

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Thomas Greaney, TE, Albany

Hassan Hall, RB, Georgia Tech

Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

Jeremiah Martin, edge, Washington

Tanner McCallister, S, Ohio State

Lonnie Phelps, edge, Kansas

Charles Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech

