Cleveland Browns sign 5 draft picks to contracts as rookie minicamp begins
BEREA — As rookie minicamp got underway, the Browns also got down to the business of getting a number of those rookie under contract.
The Browns announced Friday they had signed five of the players they had selected in the NFL Draft last month. They had drafted a total of seven players between the third and sixth rounds.
The draftees signed were third-round (No. 98 overall) defensive tackle Siaki Ika, fourth-round (No. 126) defensive end Isaiah McGuire, fifth-round quarterback (No. 140) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, fifth-round cornerback (No. 142) Cameron Mitchell and sixth-round center (No. 190) Luke Wypler. The only draftees out of the class not signed to this point are third-round wide receiver (No. 74) Cedric Tillman and fourth-round (No. 111) offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
The entire draft class, both the signed and unsigned, will be in Berea this weekend for the three-day rookie minicamp. Rookies are allowed to participate without a signed contract in the offseason program, which included both the rookie and June minicamps.
Those draftees will be joined by a group of undrafted free agents and tryout players for the minicamp this weekend. The Browns announced Friday they had signed nine UDFAs
Caleb Biggers, CB, Boise State
Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
Thomas Greaney, TE, Albany
Hassan Hall, RB, Georgia Tech
Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Jeremiah Martin, edge, Washington
Tanner McCallister, S, Ohio State
Lonnie Phelps, edge, Kansas
Charles Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech
