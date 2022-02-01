Cleveland Browns seven round mock draft simulation reviewed 2.0

It may be the end of the Cleveland Browns football season, but it is just the beginning of draft season and I love me some draft hype. We here at Browns Wire are trying to do our best to provide out reactions to the most popular mock drafts being published by some of our favorite pundits, but most of them just supply the first round or if we are lucky the first three rounds, but if you are like me, you need more.

Our friends at The Draft Network have a wonderful mock draft simulator tool and I was curious to see what they had the Browns select. This will be the second time we have run this exercise and it has surprisingly turned out some different results. Just like last time, the first slide will be The Draft Network (TDN) selection and the second will be my preference.

TDN 1st Round 13th Pick: Jameson Williams WR, Alabama

Jameson Williams declaring for the NFL Draft was not a surprise considering how explosive his 2021 season was, but it is not the most ideal situation for Cleveland to take a receiver who is coming off of an ACL injury in the top 15. The selection isn’t a bad one though as he does have number one receiver potential with legit deep speed.

My Preference: 1st Round #13: DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The definition of the total package for a defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal falls within the age guardrail and is an elite pass rusher and a dynamic run stuffer. At 6’4″ and 290 pounds, Leal is an athletic freak that will put on a show during the combine.

TDN: 2nd Round 44th pick: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt has elite burst off the ball, rarely getting beat out of his stance and he always seems to be in the backfield. He is also athletic enough to be moved across the defensive line and is quick enough to flourish in stunts. The problem I have with selecting Wyatt here is that he lives and dies by his athleticism and more often than not when an offensive lineman gets their hands on him he is unable to disengage.

#UGA DT Devonte Wyatt (6-3, 315) really flashes on tape. He’s a true up-the-field penetrator as a 3-tech. Disruptive, discipline vs. the run, and contains upside as a pass rusher. Saved his best for last against Alabama in the title game. Excited to see him at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BwoPB0xny3 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 21, 2022

My Preference: 2nd Round 44th pick: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

George Pickens is a top-notch receiver with elite size at 6’3″ and 200 pounds to go with great hands and he likely would be in the first round if not for some injury issues. Falling within the age guardrails at 20 years old, Pickens is a “Madden create a player” and his potential far out-ways the potential injury problems.

This catch was unreal from George Pickens 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZRBUzvNpjb — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

TDN: 3rd Round 78th pick: Brandon Smith, OLB, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Smith is going to make Linebacker U proud as he is the next in line from Penn State likely to make a splash at the next level. Smith was rated a five-star recruit for a reason and his elite athletic traits still remain and have gotten even better.

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Pros

– athletic freak

– powerful finisher

– good at shedding blocks

– great blitzer

– powerful punch

– terrific in coverage, very fluid snd has no problem on tight ends

– stays with the play, never checks out

Cons

– poor tackle angles pic.twitter.com/gJ3hza7Jf8 — Joeythetooth (@JoeyTheToothIDP) January 21, 2022

My Preference: 3rd Round 78th pick: Brandon Smith, OLB, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network Mock Draft Simulator nailed this selection because Brandon Smith is the perfect fit at this point. Smith falls within the age guardrails and has the potential to be a star in the NFL. With multiple seasons of excellent production under his belt in the Big Ten, Smith provides the intriguing mix of potential and production.

#PennState LB commit Brandon Smith with an impressive downfield PBU. Highest upside backer in this class: https://t.co/avsLsOdzbL pic.twitter.com/WS3ED5GcEX — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 2, 2018

TDN: 4th Round 103rd Pick: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

We discussed Brandon Smith’s elite athletic traits, but Boye Mafe is a legitimate freak. Despite lacking elite technique, Mafe has been extremely productive the last few seasons within the Big Ten. His athleticism allows him the potential to be a star in the NFL.

Just got word that @GopherFootball EDGE Boye Mafe vertical jumped 40 inches at 265 lbs in pre-draft training. High upside rusher still flying under too many radars. One to watch in @seniorbowl OL/DL 1-on-1 pass rush drills.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️#BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/5Ek2wCEMSh — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 15, 2022

My Preference: 4th Round 103rd Pick: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is a great pick by The Draft Network simulator and despite not knowing his age, Boye Mafe has so many exciting traits that should allow him to be a contributor as an edge rusher at the next level. Mafe has proven that he can get in the backfield and those skills should translate to the NFL and should flourish even more with more emphasis on his technique. Mafe checks all the boxes for an ideal pass rusher.

TDN: 4th Round, 114th Pick: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Taylor-Britt was viewed as one of the more impressive Big Ten defensive backs from last season and a few people had him as a possible day one target heading into 2021, but a rough start quickly diminished those hopes. Taylor-Britt finished the season strong though and looks to be a solid addition with some major upside.

Not hopping into 2022 prospects just yet but a name I’ve pinned to come back and take a look at is #Nebraska DB Cam Taylor-Britt. Earned 2nd Team All-B1G in 2020, had four pass breakups, six passes defended and 2 interceptions. Very intriguing player. pic.twitter.com/yfCsOc6BYQ — The Big Shots NFL Draft Podcast (@BigShotsPod) May 8, 2021

My Preference: 4th Round, 114th Pick: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Getting Cam Taylor-Britt in the fourth round is a big win in my eyes as this is a defensive back that shined against the toughest competition and is an absolute ballhawk. Taylor-Britt is one of those guys that just finds a way with his top-notch football intelligence and instincts. Players like that find ways to make it in the NFL and he is within the age guardrail.

Cam Taylor-Britt is like that 🔒 pic.twitter.com/DM4cCfzUmp — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 16, 2021

TDN: 5th Round, 153rd Pick: Chris Paul, OT, Tulsa

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul doesn’t get beat very often and more often than not, once he gets his hands on you, he is the one in control. Paul really shines in the run game as he keeps his foot on the gas pedal when driving defenders back and never loses the battle for leverage. The problem with the Paul pick is I am unsure he has the athleticism that will allow him to contribute anything more than depth in the NFL.

Got a chance to watch a handful of snaps of Tulsa OL Chris Paul (#71). These are from Q1 of a 2020 game vs Oklahoma St. Paul was at RT in this game. He’s started games at RT, LG & RG. Need to watch more but I like what I’ve seen so far. pic.twitter.com/tUESLPdXym — MC (@abukari) January 19, 2022

My Preference: 5th Round, 153rd Pick: Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul isn’t a bad selection, but Obinna Eze offers more upside in my opinion. Eze stands at 6’8″ and 334 pounds and none of that weight is bad weight. He is just a massive human being with extremely long limbs that should fluster even the most dominating pass rusher. Eze really shines in the passing game, where he can utilize his long limbs to keep the rushers at bay.

TCU LT Obinna Eze tough to figure out. 6'8", 334, but looks 300 to me. Just a wow physique. Waist bends, and it has to be tough not to. Great effort. Long arms. When Eze gears up like this, people get moved. Get those hands inside! Intriguing prospect. pic.twitter.com/nbbo6qWspq — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 26, 2022

TDN: 6th Round, 192nd Pick: Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

The definition of upside, Kaleb Eleby is a developmental pick that can turn into something special with a bit more seasoning. Eleby has arguably the strongest arm in the class and seeing him being mocked this late is a fairly common theme, but there have been quarterbacks drafted with much less talented drafted on day one and two.

Here WMU QB Kaleb Eleby moves within pocket, moving S with eyes, throwing a catchable but tight ball in correct place. Nice touch on deep throws and in end zone. Not a run-first QB but can get yardage. Usually throwing from platform, must improve accuracy on the run. #SnapScout22 pic.twitter.com/9QT6HmLylg — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) January 26, 2022

My Preference: 6th Round, 192nd Pick: Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

TDN nails this one in my opinion. In the sixth round, we are looking for special traits and as I said above, Kaleb Eleby has more than a few. Eleby is also within the age guardrail. It was a bit shocking to see him declare as I thought with another year under his belt we could see him enter the early-round conversation, but that is another reason why rolling the dice on him in the sixth is a good idea here.

Despite playing in the MAC Eleby has also proven he can handle the big stage as he was an integral part of Western Michigan’s win over Pittsburgh. Eleby is a guy who is slowly going to rise up draft boards as he checks so many boxes in a somewhat weak quarterback class.

Kaleb Eleby is gonna be so sick pic.twitter.com/GGBtcT8nSu — Hudson (@hmeyer_21) January 23, 2022

TDN: 7th Round, 219th Pick: Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

We are going to get a much better look at Nick Muse as he will be participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Muse had a solid season starting for South Carolina and is a very capable blocker, but with one pick left in this draft, I would like to see someone with a bit more upside.

My Preference: 7th Round, 219th Pick: Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

I have no issues with Muse, but Pierre Strong Jr. has elite speed and snagging a player with such an elite trait in the seventh round is a bonus. Strong is one of my favorite sleepers in this class and his track speed will land him a role in the NFL. It would be shocking to see Strong this late once pre-draft workouts are complete.

I grew up on that taking sh!t🤬Ion know how to steal pic.twitter.com/puyGpQMt1O — Pierre Strong Jr. (@pierrestrongjr) January 24, 2022

