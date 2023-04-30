Cleveland Browns select Cameron Mitchell with No. 142 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

BEREA — The Browns picked another cornerback from Northwestern University, choosing Cameron Mitchell on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

And, yes, Mitchell and Greg Newsome II are close friends.

In 2021, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry selected cornerback Newsome in the first round (No. 26 overall) out of Northwestern.

Mitchell said he has known Newsome since they were 11 or 12 years old. They're both from Chicago and were teammates at Northwestern. Mitchell has visited Newsome in Cleveland before, and they spoke by phone shortly after the Browns drafted Mitchell.

"It started when we used to play seven on seven for Midwest BOOM out here in Chicago," Mitchell said during a conference call. "Then he ended up at Northwestern, and then he was in the coach's ear about me early on when I was like a freshman in high school, so he was big on recruiting me to there. Now I'm here in Cleveland. It seems like I can't get away from him."

Browns draft Isaiah McGuire: Cleveland selects Missouri defensive end with No. 126 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald hugs defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) during the second half of visiting Ohio State's 21-7 win on Nov. 5, 2022.

Browns area scout Dan Zegers said Mitchell is a confident player who wasn't targeted often by opposing offenses. Zegers also revealed he talked to Newsome about Mitchell during the pre-draft process.

"Him and Greg are tight. They're boys," Zegers said. "He learned first hand from Greg. He's a good leader, sets the example for the team, good worker, he's smart and he can do a lot on the field for us, so we're excited to add him to that room."

Story continues

NOOOO WAYYY LFGGGGGGG GO BROWNS — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 29, 2023

Mitchell, 21, started all 23 of his games at NU the past two seasons and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition. As a fourth-year junior last season, he compiled 52 tackles, with 2.5 for loss and one sack to go along with a forced fumble, a team-high 10 passes defensed and an interception.

"We liked his ability to play press man coverage," Berry said. "We think he's very physical, very competitive, and we also liked his versatility to play inside and outside."

Mitchell also said he can play outside corner and in the slot, a role he filled more in the early stages of his Northwestern tenure. Mitchell, 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches and 191 pounds, expects to play special teams for the Browns as a rookie.

"He's got the speed to run down there, and he's a willing tackler," Zegers said of Mitchell as a special teamer. "He's got the mindset to do it."

Browns draft Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Cleveland uses pick No. 140 on UCLA quarterback in fifth round

Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell participates in drills

The 142nd overall pick, Mitchell was the sixth player chosen by the Browns in this draft.

Moments before the Browns went on the clock at No. 142, the Minnesota Vikings leapfrogged them by acquiring No. 141 in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

With their first five picks, the Browns selected the following players:

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns pick Cameron Mitchell at No. 142 in 2023 NFL Draft