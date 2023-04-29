Cleveland Browns select Baylor tackle Siaki Ika with No. 98 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a defensive stop against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

BEREA — Browns General Manager Andrew Berry joked with defensive tackle Siaki Ika about him appearing to be out of place playing for Baylor University in the Big 12 Conference.

"What is a 340-pounder doing in the Big 12? That seemed like the worst possible conference for you to be in," Berry said Friday night, recalling a pre-draft conversation with Ika. "I think what was impressive is just that a guy who could keep going, keep going, keep going in a conference that the offenses are really predicated upon space.

"In those moments ... his motor stood out, his power stood out, and we do think that he has understated pass rush."

With their second pick of the third round, the Browns selected Ika at No. 98 overall Friday night in the NFL Draft.

The Browns needed upgrades on the interior of their defensive line and added Ika to a group headlined by recent free-agent acquisition Dalvin Tomlinson.

Perrion Winfrey had a disappointing rookie season last year after the Browns drafted the defensive tackle in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) out of Oklahoma. This offseason, Winfrey was charged with misdemeanor assault of his girlfriend in Harris County, Texas. Berry has not ruled out cutting Winfrey, but he said drafting Ika would have no bearing on the decision.

Ika was the eighth-ranked defensive tackle and the 71st-ranked player in the draft guide written by The Athletic's Dane Brugler. He began his collegiate career at Louisiana State and played 13 games as a freshman on the national championship team. He transferred to Baylor for his final two seasons, following former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda after he became Baylor's head coach.

"His power just really stood out, even with the LSU film," Berry said. "Even at a young age, he was a pretty big human being, and even though he didn't necessarily know what he was doing, he was just kind of part of the rotation, you could see really a big, disruptive presence in the middle of the line of scrimmage. And when he was really allowed to attack the manner that we're going to ask our defensive line to do so, we thought the skills were certainly transferrable."

In 42 collegiate games, Ika started 24 times and compiled 71 tackles, with 11 for loss and 5.5 sacks. Last season as a fourth-year junior, he had 24 tackles, including two for loss, and no sacks.

"The first thing that stands out is his size, but he actually moves pretty well, especially for a bigger defensive tackle," Berry said.

Ika weighed 335 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Weeks later, he weighed 347 pounds at his pro day March 27.

"[New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz] wants guys to be as big as they possibly can without sacrificing their movement ability. So for some guys at defensive tackle, that may be 305. At others, it may be 355. Siaki, he's been everywhere from 335 to 355 depending on what the scheme required. For us, we'll work with him when he gets on site for what we are going to ask him to do, but he's played effectively throughout that weight range."

The Browns hosted Ika on an official pre-draft visit at team headquarters, Berry said.

"The thing that stood out with him was just his energy," Berry said. "He's a very energetic, big personality, and that comes across with the coaching staff, it came across in his meeting with me, it came across with our support staff and he made a really favorable impression."

Earlier in Round 3, the Browns drafted Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman at No. 74 overall. Tillman was the team's first pick this year because trades last year for quarterback Deshaun Watson and last month for wide receiver Elijah Moore left Cleveland without any selections in the first two rounds.

The NFL awarded the 98th overall pick used on Ika to the Browns as a compensatory selection because of the Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager in January 2022.

In 2020, the league's owners approved a resolution stipulating teams that have a minority coach or executive become another club's head coach or GM would receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. Adofo-Mensah was previously the Browns' vice president of football operations.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

