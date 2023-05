Cleveland Browns schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Cleveland Browns have taken a step back in recent years, ever since a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, the Browns have not reached the postseason. But, with a full season of QB Deshaun Watson, the hope in Cleveland is that this misfortune turns around for the Browns faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Cleveland Browns schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Steelers

Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Jets

