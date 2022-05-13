Cleveland Browns schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Browns will start off with a visit to the Panthers Week 1. After missing the playoffs last season at 8-9, a lot of questions surround Kevin Stefanski’s squad, especially after a blockbuster trade for QB Deshaun Watson. Keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Browns 2021 record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Kevin Stefanski
Key players: Deshaun Watson (QB), Nick Chubb (RB), Myles Garrett (DE)
Browns schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/22 vs. Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video
Week 4: 10/2 at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 7: 10/23 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 8: 10/31 vs. Bengals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: 11/13 at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 11: 11/20 at Bills, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 13: 12/4 at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/17 or 18 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Saints (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
Week 17: 1/1 at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Steelers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs Steelers
Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs Bengals
