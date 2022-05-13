Cleveland Browns schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Browns will start off with a visit to the Panthers Week 1. After missing the playoffs last season at 8-9, a lot of questions surround Kevin Stefanski’s squad, especially after a blockbuster trade for QB Deshaun Watson. Keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Browns schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 3: 9/22 vs. Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 4: 10/2 at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 7: 10/23 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 8: 10/31 vs. Bengals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

  • Week 9: BYE

  • Week 10: 11/13 at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Bills, 1 p.m. CBS

  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

  • Week 13: 12/4 at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 14: 12/11 at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 15: 12/17 or 18 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD

  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Saints (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 17: 1/1 at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Steelers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs Steelers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs Bengals

