Cleveland Browns schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Browns will start off with a visit to the Panthers Week 1. After missing the playoffs last season at 8-9, a lot of questions surround Kevin Stefanski’s squad, especially after a blockbuster trade for QB Deshaun Watson. Keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Browns schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: 9/22 vs. Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video

Week 4: 10/2 at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7: 10/23 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Bengals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/13 at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: 11/20 at Bills, 1 p.m. CBS

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 13: 12/4 at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: 12/11 at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/17 or 18 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Saints (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS

Week 17: 1/1 at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Steelers, TBD, TBD

Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs Bengals

