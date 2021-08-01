Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb agrees to three-year extension

Working to keep their nucleus intact for the long term, the Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement with running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb – who was entering the final year of his rookie contract – receives an additional three years that will pay him a little less than $37 million and features an average salary of about $12.5 million per season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns had yet to announce the extension.

Chubb will have guaranteed money of between $18 million and $20 million over the first two seasons of the extension.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb catches a pass during training camp.

RAVENS: Baltimore has a backup QB battle with Lamar Jackson sidelined

COLTS: Quarterback Brett Hundley signed in wake of Carson Wentz injury

ANTHONY SHERMAN: Former NFL fullback compares COVID-19 vaccination wristbands to racial segregation

Taken in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Georgia, Chubb is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. In 2020, he rushed for 1,067 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. He received Pro Bowl honors for a second consecutive season.

The Browns last season ranked third in the NFL, averaging 148.4 rushing yards per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Browns, Nick Chubb reach agreement on three-year extension