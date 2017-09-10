Cleveland Browns run out of tunnel with police and military personnel





The Cleveland Browns ran out of their tunnel with police, EMTs and firefighters prior to Sunday’s Week 1 showdown with division foe Pittsburgh.

The Cleveland Browns ran out of their tunnel joined by police, firefighters and EMTs. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) More

Several Browns attracted a lot of attention for their national anthem protests during the preseason, prompting the Cleveland Police Union to say its officers would not hold the American flag for the team’s home opener. But players said those protests were being misinterpreted and wanted to put on a show of unity with its local police and military before the Steelers game.

“Until we start talking about race and equality and building up neighborhoods and working together, we’re not going to be able to solve the problem,” Browns owner Dee Haslam told ESPN.com. “They want to go out and talk about it, and they want to do it with the police force.”

Local Cleveland reporter Mark Schwab said he did not see any Browns players protesting during Sunday’s anthem.

– – – – – – –

Follow Jordan Schultz on Twitter @Schultz_Report