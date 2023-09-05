Cleveland Browns about to reveal mysteries of the unknown | Chris Easterling

BEREA — The unknown is always a large part of the first regular-season game in any season. That's true for any team, really.

The unknown is especially notable for the Browns as they head into Sunday's opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This has nothing to do with the official availability of two key players: Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Injuries, even high-profile ones, are always a part of the game.

This has everything to do with the Browns. Specifically, it has everything to do with two parts that have been under a constant microscope since they left Pittsburgh in January after last season's finale.

This is all about quarterback Deshaun Watson and a defense that has undergone a massive facelift. It is their performances this season that will determine how far the Browns go as a team.

The Browns have invested plenty to surround Watson with more targets to utilize, including receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin, as well as tight end Jordan Akins. They've also spent the last eight months, specifically coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, trying to formulate a game plan that will maximize those talents.

Now, all of that is getting its first true unveiling on Sunday. The unknown lies not just about what's behind the curtain, but how close to a finished product it really will be by then.

"It takes work," receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said Monday when asked about the new offense. "It's going to take patience, it's going to take effort, discipline, and that's things that we're working on this week and every week."

The mystery for the Browns defense isn't necessarily about scheme. Since defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was hired in January, there's been plenty of internet bandwidth given to the freedom his philosophy provides defensive linemen such as Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith to do what they want to get to the quarterback.

The mystery is how it will actually perform. There's been anecdotal evidence throughout the preseason of a defense that's simply waiting to be unleashed on an unsuspecting opponent, from the havoc Smith wreaked on the Washington Commanders for two drives to the way the Browns defensive backs seemed to always be getting their hands on the football.

All of those preseason highlights are nice. None of them count for anything.

Sunday? Sunday counts for a lot.

"I think we're ready," safety Rodney McLeod said. "We're very excited about the challenge that's ahead of us. Division, division winners great all around team, good skill group and great quarterback and so we have to bring our best, but I think we've been working hard for this moment, this moment in time to really go out this Week 1 and establish our identity for the season."

A moment for the unknown — or, for the Browns, the unknowns — to finally become known.

