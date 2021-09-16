Cleveland Browns to work out Reuben Foster despite linebacker's checkered past

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are giving Reuben Foster a look despite the off-field red flags in the free-agent linebacker's background.

Foster is scheduled to work out for the Browns on Friday, a person familiar with the situation told the USA TODAY Network on Thursday, confirming a report from ESPN. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel matters that had not been made public.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Foster in the first round (31st overall) in 2017 out of the University of Alabama, but they cut him in 2018 following two arrests on domestic violence charges. Those charges were later dropped and dismissed.

The Washington Football Team claimed Foster off waivers from the Niners, but Foster suffered torn knee ligaments, including the ACL, during organized team activities with Washington in 2019 and never played for the club.

The NFL suspended Foster for the first two games of the 2018 season for violating its policies on personal conduct and substance abuse. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge. A misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against him was dropped.

August 30, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Foster has played 16 NFL games, all with the 49ers, and has compiled 101 tackles, seven quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

"I'm fine at the linebacker position," Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday afternoon when asked whether he's happy with the position group as it relates to Foster's scheduled workout.

Per multiple reports, Foster worked out with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month.

