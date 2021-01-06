Browns receiver Rashard Higgins cited for drag racing ahead of playoff appearance

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was cited for drag racing just minutes away from the team facility on Tuesday morning, according to Scott Petrak the Elyria Chronicle Telegram.

Higgins and another car were stopped by Westlake Police just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and both given traffic citations, per the report. Specifics surrounding the incident are not yet known.

“We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” a Browns spokesman said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Higgins deletes tweets about incident

Higgins didn’t seem too remorseful over the incident, either.

The 26-year-old fired off, and then later deleted, two tweets on Tuesday. One read “foot slipped,” and the other said that he “was tryna get away from COVID.”

Higgins just wrapped up his best season in the league yet with the Browns. He finished with a career-high 599 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions while helping Cleveland reach the postseason for the first time since 2002. He is currently on a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Browns.

Cleveland is set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their wild-card game on Sunday, though they were off on Tuesday while dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Coach Kevin Stefanski is one of five members of the team to contract the coronavirus, which forced the team to close the facility. Though Stefanski is expected to miss the contest, it is still slated to take place as scheduled in Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear what punishment, if any, the team will hand down following Higgins’ drag racing incident.

