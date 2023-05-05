Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs sees big things out of 'fellow Vol' Cedric Tillman

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs gets off a first-quarter pass as Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson closes in on Aug. 21, 2022 in Cleveland.

BEREA — Josh Dobbs last played for the University of Tennessee in 2016. The quarterback, though, has stayed close to his college program since he left Knoxville.

So when Dobbs found out about who the Browns selected with their first draft pick last week — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman — he could hardly contain his glee.

"I'm excited, man, I'm excited," Dobbs, the Browns' backup quarterback, said in a phone interview with the Beacon Journal. "It's always good to have a fellow Vol get drafted to whatever team you're on. So, to have Ced up here — and then he's an even better dude off the field — so, to have a guy like that coming into the locker room, man, I'm excited for him to get up here."

Tillman, taken in the third round with the No. 74 overall pick, is coming off a season in which an ankle injury limited him to just six games. He had 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns in his final year on Rocky Top, 17 of those catches for 246 yards and one score coming prior to the Sept. 17 injury against the University of Akron.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) for a 3-yard touchdown Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.

Dobbs points to the year before as the real Tillman. As a redshirt junior in 2021, the receiver had his breakout season when he had 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a 10-catch, 200-yard performance against a national-championship Georgia defense, which has already produced 14 NFL draft picks.

"When he's been healthy, man, he's been very difficult to stop," Dobbs said. "He was a deep-ball threat last year, and then early this year. He did a great job making the contested catchers down the field and is adding to that part of the offense, as well as obviously being a big body in our scheme. That'll fit in well with being able to get dirty and excel in helping the run game."

Dobbs has a good idea of what Tillman can specifically provide to the Browns receiving corps. The quarterback, who re-signed with the team in March, is well-versed in the group after having spent eight months with the team last year before being released when Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game NFL suspension.

Dobbs knows all about Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, holdovers from last season. He's also aware of some of the new additions, such as Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) gets tackled after a reception against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Houston.

What he believes will be Tillman's immediate impact on the group is just the size (6-foot-3 and 215 pounds) he brings to the room.

"I think our biggest body's probably Coop, so adding a dude that's has a little more size in length, like in height, I think it's a great addition to the room," Dobbs said. "Just look at the really good rooms across the league. They all have one guy they call the 'big-body guy' to be able to use in the red zone and the blocking scheme and contested catches down the field. I think Ced is able to bring that to the room."

There's always a natural adjustment period for a receiver coming into the NFL. There's adjustment to the speed of the game, the caliber of cornerbacks and just the overall understanding of the new offense.

Specific to Tillman, as well as his Tennessee teammate Jalin Hyatt, who went a pick before him to the New York Giants, are questions about the offensive scheme in which they played with the Volunteers. The offense of head coach Josh Heupel utilizes a high-tempo pace that uses the wider college hashmarks to space defenses out in ways that simply don't translate to the NFL level.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, center, high fives his players during spring football practice on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In Tennessee's offense, Hyatt almost exclusively played on the left perimeter of the offense, while Tillman played almost exclusively on the right. It's a bit simplistic to say it was a case of reading which way the defense was shading the coverage and the ball would go to the other side, but there was some truth to that belief.

Dobbs, though, said there's something that will definitely translate between what Tillman did in the Tennessee offense and what he can do in Browns offense.

"At end of the day, you can see the playmaking skills," Dobbs said. "I think that's really good about the Coach Heupel offense, right? Guys are put in one-on-one situations, because the defense has to play them like that, and so guys have to go out win their one-on-one matchups, whether it's down the field or in their intermediate passing game.

"And so in our offense, we're very similar with having (running back Nick) Chubb, so guys have to stack the box. So guys are able, on the outside, to be put in one-on-one situations."

