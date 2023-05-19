Cleveland Browns preseason schedule set: Super Bowl participants, Jacoby Brissett reunion

BEREA — The preseason opponents for the Browns were revealed with the rest of the regular-season schedule last week. On Friday, they announced the finalized dates and times for their four exhibition games.

On top of the Hall of Fame Game in Canton against the New York Jets, the Browns are scheduled to play one home preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 12. They will play road games against the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 17) and Kansas City Chiefs (Aug. 26).

The Hall of Fame Game is at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The addition of that game has led the Browns to start training camp a week earlier.

With that early start, the Browns elected to spend some of the early portion of training camp at the Greenbriar Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The exact dates have not been released yet.

The only preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium will be against Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. The game will feature the return to Cleveland of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who started the first 11 games of last season during Deshaun Watson's suspension before signing with the Commanders as a free agent.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs gets off a first quarter pass as Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson closes in on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The following week, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the Browns will play at NFC champion Philadelphia. That preseason game will come after two joint practices between the two teams Aug. 14-15 at the Eagles' training center.

The Browns will conclude the preseason at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Dates and times for the Browns' training camp have not been released yet.

Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule

Preseason

Thursday, Aug. 3, *vs. New York Jets, 8 p.m., NBC

Friday, Aug. 11, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, 7:30 p.m., TBD

Thursday, Aug. 17, at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m., TBD

Saturday, Aug. 26, at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., TBD

*- denotes Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Regular season

Sunday, Sept. 10, CINCINNATI BENGALS, 1 p.m., CBS

Monday, Sept. 18, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ABC

Sunday, Sept. 24, TENNESSEE TITANS, 1 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1, BALTIMORE RAVENS, 1 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 8, BYE WEEK

Sunday, Oct. 15, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, 1 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Oct. 22, at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29, at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Nov. 5, ARIZONA CARDINALS, 1 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Nov. 12, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Nov. 19, PITTSBURGH STEELERS, 1 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Nov. 26, at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Dec. 3, at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Dec. 10, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, 1 p.m., CBS

TBD, CHICAGO BEARS, TBD, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 24, at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Dec. 28, NEW YORK JETS, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

TBD, at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD

