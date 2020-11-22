Cleveland Browns playoff rooting guide for Week 11

Jeff Risdon
3 min read

While the Cleveland Browns (hopefully) take care of business with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, there are some other games worth paying attention to in the AFC postseason derby. The Browns are jockeying with several other teams for those precious playoff spots, something Cleveland has not experienced in nearly 20 years.

Here’s what to look at on the scoreboard updates throughout Sunday’s game as you watch the 6-3 Browns battle the 3-5-1 Eagles.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

This is a huge one for the Browns. Both Baltimore and Tennessee are 6-3, which means the loser here falls behind the Browns. The Titans have dropped three of four since starting 5-0. The Ravens have lost two of three and this could be a trap game for the home team; Baltimore travels to Pittsburgh on Thursday to play the first-place Steelers in what might be the most heated rivalry game of the year.

The Browns still get a crack at the Ravens again in Week 14, but they also draw a game at Tennessee one week earlier.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos

The Broncos are clinging to life at 3-6, but their vitality could dramatically help the Browns. Miami has won five in a row and is playing great defense under head coach Brian Flores. At 6-3, Miami is tied with the Browns but owns the conference tiebreakers across the board. A Denver win, hanging an AFC loss on Miami, would be a huge break for Cleveland.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Houston is 2-8 and has only defeated Jacksonville in 2020, but they could still impact the Browns. The Patriots are 4-5 and looking to climb back into the mix. Houston can simultaneously stymie the Patriot progress and also give the Browns a nice little bump in AFC strength of schedule, as the Browns own the head-to-head win over the Texans from Week 10.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

The Sunday night game features two teams above the Browns in the standings. The more advantageous outcome for Cleveland is for the Chiefs to bombard the Raiders and drop the hosts to 6-4. The Raiders did win the first meeting between these two teams. It’s difficult to see 8-1 Kansas City falling out of one of the top two seeds in the AFC, so a clear-cut victory that hangs some negative points onto the Raiders’ AFC differential tally is the best possible way for this one to unfold.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay is 7-2 and in control of the NFC North, and they have a chance to help the Browns by knocking the 6-3 Colts down a peg. In general, NFC teams beating AFC teams is always good for the Browns and their postseason jockeying. Because the Browns own the head-to-head with the Colts, it’s not the worst thing if Indianapolis wins in case it comes down to a two-team tiebreaker.

