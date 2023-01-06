Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns (7-9) finish off the regular season with a trip to Pittsburgh and a date with Kenny Pickett and the Steelers (8-8).

The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but the Mike Tomlin-coached group will need to take care of business in their Week 18 game first. Meanwhile, the Browns just never quite figured things out in Watson's first — albeit truncated — season in Cleveland. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Steelers Week 18 game:

Browns at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Steelers (-2.5)

Moneyline: Steelers (-140); Browns (+120)

Over/under: 40.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 27, Browns 20

Though their path remains highly unlikely, Pittsburgh is still alive in the playoff race and needs a victory against the Browns. Cleveland’s offense just started to show signs of life last week against the Commanders, though Carson Wentz's three turnovers compromised Washington’s defense. At home, with Kenny Pickett ascending, the Steelers should handle this comfortably.

Safid Deen: Steelers 23, Browns 18

The Steelers need a win to clinch another winning season for coach Mike Tomlin, and be in the playoff mix if both the Patriots and Dolphins falter. They’ve won three straight and five out of their last six, and have more to play for than Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

Richard Morin: Steelers 26, Browns 19

It's impossible not to like what you're seeing from Pickett these days. And with the Steelers still hanging on by a thread in the playoff race, I like Pittsburgh to take care of business.

