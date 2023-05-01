Cleveland Browns pick up OT Jedrick Wills’ fifth-year option

Jedrick Wills is entering his fourth season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Today, the team decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will keep him under his current contract through the 2024 season.

Wills has been a staple of the Browns’ offensive line and has been available for most of his professional career. He has only been placed on the reserve/COVID list once in 2020 and only spent two days with the designation before returning.

The Browns have put together a strong offense with quarterback Deshaun Watson and lead wide receiver, Amari Cooper. Cleveland also relies heavily on the ground game with Nick Chubb. With Wills blocking up front, both passing and rushing units are able to excel.

Exercising the fifth-year option allows for the Browns to work out a long-term deal with the 23-year-old offensive tackle.

The #Browns have picked up the fifth-year option for OT Jedrick Wills, source said. Tomorrow is the deadline to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Wills and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 offseason progresses.

More Bama in NFL!

Former Alabama WR Tyrell Shavers signs with Buffalo Bills as UDFA

More Bama in NFL!

Denver Broncos pick up WR Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire