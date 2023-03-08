Cleveland Browns' path to a successful offseason: Here's a five-step plan to win

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry talk during practice, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Berea.

The last two months have been all about talk when it comes to the Browns' offseason plans. Next Tuesday, they can start legally putting action to those words when the negotiation period begins.

It can't be overstated the importance of this offseason in terms of the future of the Andrew Berry/Kevin Stefanski pairing. The pair is on the clock after following up a divisional-round playoff appearance in their first year with back-to-back losing seasons.

Everyone has their own theories or expectations for what Berry and the rest of the front office should do once the league year starts March 15. Everyone has their own list of favorite targets for trades or free-agent signings.

Since that's the case, let's lay out at least one potential pathway to what could be the start of a successful offseason for the Browns ahead of the draft.

Of course, the key to a successful offseason is being able to actually make additions to the roster. To do that, the Browns need to create the cap space that allows them to make those moves. Which leads to the first thing necessary to be done before free agency gets underway.

1. Finalize Deshaun Watson's contract restructuring

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, smiles as he answers questions while general manager Andrew Berry looks on during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea.

Berry hinted last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this move was coming. The reality is, he could've put it in bright lights on a marquee since it's been arguably the most obvious offseason move to make. Want to go from over the cap to having plenty of room to maneuver? Restructure the contract of the guy with the $54 million cap hit. This is something which could get done at any moment, but certainly should be completed by the time Monday morning rolls around. Watson likely won't be the only one to rework their deal. Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller also are candidates. However, his is the one that must, and will, get reworked to set up the rest of the offseason moves.

2. Trade for a defensive lineman such as DeForest Buckner, Daron Payne

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The trade that kick-started last offseason's series of moves wasn't the one that brought in Watson, but the one that acquired Cooper from Dallas. That happened a year ago this weekend. A year later, the Browns could make a trade to help plug a big hole. A big hole, you say? There's none bigger than along the defensive line. Coming out of the Combine, all indications are the Browns look poised to take that route to at least bring in one big-name defensive lineman. Two names linked to the Browns: Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (not a free agent but would help Indianapolis open up cap space) and Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (free agent with the franchise tag placed on him).

3. Sign a big-ticket defensive lineman from the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) work on drills during a training camp practice on Aug. 17.

A trade would just be the start of things for the Browns in an attempt to retool their defensive line. The next step would be to do what Berry has done almost annually since taking over in 2020: sign a big-ticket free agent. Where might he shop? It's best to start with the team both the Browns' front office and new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz have deep ties to, the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Take your pick: Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox. None received a franchise tag, making it at least a little easier to make a deal with one knowing it won't cost them draft picks to sign them. All three played for Schwartz during his time as the Eagles' defensive coordinator from 2016-20, making them the perfect signees. They come in with intimate knowledge of his system, while also providing some much-needed experience to a position that's essentially Myles Garrett and a bunch of relative unknowns.

4. Sign free-agent safety Jessie Bates III, if the price is right

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The first move the Browns will make when the new league year begins already was announced essentially when Berry confirmed at the Combine the pending release of safety John Johnson III, with a post-June 1 designation, on March 15 to help open up cap space. Of course, releasing Johnson creates a hole at safety. Almost immediately, Cincinnati Bengals free-agent safety Jessie Bates III's name came up as a possible replacement. Bates, who shares an agent with Watson, played last season under the franchise tag, something the Bengals decided not to place on him this time around. He has at least three interceptions in four of his five NFL seasons, including a career-high four — including one off Watson — this past season. Bates is a logical answer for the safety question alongside Grant Delpit, if the price is right. Should they trade for a defensive lineman and also sign one in free agency, the Browns have to be prudent fiscally. Get Bates in for the right dollar figure, and it's a solid signing. If it gets too rich, look toward the draft instead for the answer.

5. Bring back center Ethan Pocic and/or linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Cleveland Browns' Anthony Walker Jr. takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns do have a handful of their own unrestricted free agents. However, of the 18 unrestricted and another two restricted free agents, there's two in particular the team should prioritize. The first is center Ethan Pocic, who was an unheralded signing last April after five seasons in Seattle. He showed his worth by playing at a high level when he stepped in as the starter after Nick Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury in August. Considering how the Browns have invested in their offensive line, bringing Pocic would help to keep together what can be one of the league's best lines when healthy. The other is middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. He spent the last two seasons becoming one of the biggest leaders in the locker room. Not only that, his value on the field became very clear when he went down with a season-ending torn quad tendon in Week 3 and the defense, especially the run defense, took a nose dive. Considering the lack of linebackers the Browns currently have on their roster, bringing Walker back would be big both on and off the field.

