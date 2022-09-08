Cleveland Browns not overly amped for Baker Mayfield's revenge game with Panthers

BEREA — On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield continued his freedom campaign against his former Browns team, or at least its coach and front office.

Mayfield, the Browns' first overall pick in 2018, even pointed out the “few little hidden messages” and “subliminal stuff” in the “Off The Leash” T-shirts he is selling for Sunday’s season-opening revenge game at Bank of America Stadium.

Traded to the Panthers on July 6 after the Browns replaced him as their franchise quarterback with a blockbuster deal for currently suspended Deshaun Watson on March 18, Mayfield insisted he did not come up with the idea for the shirts, crediting those who handle his marketing.

“I don't get paid to make T-shirts. I get paid to play football and have fun with my buddies, so that’s what I’m doing,” Mayfield told reporters in Charlotte.

Mayfield took some subtle shots at Browns coach Kevin Stefanksi in discussing the latitude he’s been given to audible by Panthers coach Matt Rhule. Mayfield has talked along those lines since his introductory press conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This system especially, I think is going to fit me well,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Just being able to play free, and the message is always, ‘Have a reason for why I’m checking something.’ Yeah, got to have a reason for everything.”

Mayfield tried to downplay the revenge factor, but in his next breath contradicted that.

“No. I’m grateful for the time I had in Cleveland,” he said. “I started my career there. The fans there, a football town. It ended abruptly and unexpectedly. But we’re here now. Everything happens for a reason and I’m rolling with the punches and I’m happy to be a Panther.”

But Mayfield, who walked on at Texas Tech and at Oklahoma before winning the Heisman Trophy in 2017, couldn’t resist mentioning his college days when asked about handling his emotions amid the hype. In his first game at Texas Tech after transferring to OU, he threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns in a 66-59 Sooners victory.

“Definitely leading up there’s more anticipation, but as soon as you get the first snap under your belt, try and relax a little bit,” Mayfield told the Panthers media. “Fortunately, this isn’t my first rodeo. Going back to Texas Tech when I was at Oklahoma, I was able to kind of relate that to my situation now. Got to play it one play at a time. That’s all that matters and put our team in the best possible position to win. That’s my job.”

Mayfield may be overly amped to face his former team, but Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. doesn’t know how that will affect the quarterback.

“I know he’s a great competitor. He’s going to come out and be fired up. It will make the game more exciting,” Walker said.

Baker Mayfield speaks to the media https://t.co/hvru0EWp7v — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 7, 2022

Asked if he’s hoping for hugs from defensive end Myles Garrett or running back Nick Chubb, Mayfield said, “A big hug from Nicholas Chubb would be a really, really good gift. You know just to hear him say a word would also be nice. You know, the mime that he is.”

Chubb didn’t discount that Mayfield could do something special, but Chubb did not seem excited about the reunion.

“We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect,” said Chubb, who said he has not spoken to Mayfield. “He always has that underdog attitude so I’m sure he’ll be ready. I’m sure he’ll be hyped up and pumped without the media. It’s still a football game for us.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Hugs from Garrett might be of the more brutal variety. Three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Garrett will be matched up against Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick out of N.C. State.

Mayfield is fully recovered after undergoing surgery on Jan. 19 to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder suffered in Week 2 last season, but uttered a "knock on wood" in regards to his health.

Stefanski said they studied film of Mayfield’s time in Cleveland to prepare. In his last game with the Browns at Pittsburgh, a 26-14 loss on Jan. 3, Mayfield threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions, was sacked nine times, absorbed 11 total hits, and had five passes batted down at the line. His rollouts were limited and he rushed twice for 16 yards.

“Anytime you’re playing guys you know it makes it more interesting, more fun. You get to smack talk with your buddies that you’ve been with for a little bit and you know how to poke and prod and get the best out of ‘em,” Mayfield said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Walker already knows the first thing he will say to Mayfield.

“What’s up, my guy?” Walker said.

Mayfield inadvertently gave the Browns some fuel when Buffalo Bills sideline reporter and NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund shared a conversation she had with Mayfield after an Aug. 26 preseason game. On the “Around the NFL Podcast” Frelund said Mayfield said, "I'm going to [expletive] them up," in reference to the Browns.

Mayfield denied making the statement last week, saying on Aug. 31, "all I did was agree" with Frelund.

Walker said he didn’t need that supposed comment from Mayfield to prepare. The Browns can draw more urgency from their 1-21-1 record in openers since 1999.

“I don’t need bulletin board material. He says he didn’t say it … whatever,” Walker said. “We don’t need that to get riled up. This is the first game of the 2022 season. That’s enough fire for us.”

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The hype surrounding the Browns' upcoming reunion with Mayfield has already begun and figures to build. Garrett plans to treat it like any other game.(AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)

Chubb was not drawn into the chatter surrounding Mayfield, either.

“I never went to a game and nothing was ever not said so there’s nothing new from that aspect,” Chubb said.

Jacoby Brissett, who will quarterback the Browns in Watson’s absence, seems to be stepping into a hornet’s nest for what some have dubbed the Baker Bowl. Brissett, 29, is oblivious.

“I was not here with him last year so I do not care, really,” Brissett said of Mayfield.

Asked if he will have a hard time blocking out the hype surrounding Mayfield, Brissett said, “No.”

Mayfield did not downplay what it would mean for him to beat the Browns Sunday, given the uncomfortable ending.

“It would mean that I came here and did what I was trying to do,” he said. “Came here to win ballgames. Starting out 1-0 is the goal…”

Chubb did admit facing Mayfield will be “fun” and “a great game.”

“Looking forward to going down to Charlotte and put on a great show,” Chubb said.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II said last week he will be chirping to Mayfield during the game. Walker doesn’t know who will talk more, Mayfield or the Browns defense.

“At the end of the day I just hope we do our talking on the field,” Walker said.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

