Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb delivers backbreaker in 31-21 win over Texans

Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal
·2 min read
CLEVELAND — When the Browns needed to end the drama against the Houston Texans, they turned to the most no-nonsense player on their stacked roster.

Facing second-and-9, two-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb broke loose for a 26-yard rushing touchdown with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter, lifting the Browns to a 31-21 victory over the Texans in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chubb finished with 11 carries for 95 yards (8.6 average) and a touchdown.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went 19-of-21 passing (90.5%) for 213 yards and a touchdown with an interception for a rating of 105.

Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed throughout last week his team couldn't afford to overlook the Texans (1-1), who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 in Week 1.

Browns running back Nick Chubb pulls away in the first half.
Stefanski proved to be prophetic.

The Texans scratched and clawed. With 11:32 left in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks on third-and-goal, and the Texans cut their deficit to 24-21 at the end of a 16-play, 75-yard drive.

Cleveland never lost back-to-back games under Stefanski last season, his first year on the job.

The Browns needed to bounce back after last week's 33-29 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cleveland offense got off to a scorching start this season by scoring a touchdown on its first three possessions, and the unit totaled 457 yards in Kansas City.

The Browns (1-1) played in a packed house on the lakefront for the first time since the 2019 season. Attendance last season was capped at 12,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions, meaning coach Kevin Stefanski is among the members of the Browns who never experienced the full force of a rabid Cleveland fan base in 2020. After undergoing renovation, the stadium seats 67,431, according to the team.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Nick Chubb delivers backbreaker in win over Texans

