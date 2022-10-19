Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message

BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday.

Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished with a 54.5 passer rating, his season low and the second worst in the league in Week 6.

Afterward he was moved to speak to the team, coaches included.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, left, and running back Nick Chubb watch from the bench before playing the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland.

Three days later, Browns three-time Pro Bowl running back Chubb gave some insight into what the quarterback said and sent a message to his teammates at the same time.

“That’s Jacoby. He’s a great leader, a great vocal leader,” Chubb said. “He meant every word. As a team, we all felt it. We all feel the same way.

“We have to do the small things right. Starting today, we’re going to get back on track.”

Going into Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-3), the Browns (2-4) have lost three straight and have much to clean up. Free safety John Johnson III said Wednesday they need to spend more time on preparation and suggested study sessions away from team headquarters, an idea conceived by the players' leadership council.

There was no indication if that was part of Brissett’s message, but Chubb believes what Brissett said can make an impact.

“It can if you do everything he said and take it seriously and actually do it,” Chubb said.

Chubb was not surprised that Brissett, 29 and with his fourth NFL team, addressed them after the blowout loss.

“I know Jacoby. That’s the kind of guy he is,” Chubb said. “I know he was very disappointed in himself. I know he felt that boiling up and he had to let it out.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is stopped by the New England Patriots defense on a fourth down effort during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Brisset came up short and the ball was turned over to the Patriots. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Browns strong safety Grant Delpit first revealed that Brissett had talked, but Brissett said little after the game, offering only, “That will stay in the locker room.”

Even though he had moved on to the Ravens by Wednesday, Brissett explained what motivated him.

“It was just one of those moments where something needed to be said by somebody, and as the quarterback, as the leader of the team, I felt the liberty to do that,” he said.

“I only do it because I hope people will listen because I need to hear it myself, so hopefully it translates. I think it will. I think it has. Guys understand the urgency we need to play with and focus with this week of preparation, so that’s the mindset.”

Brissett would not reveal whether other players followed his lead.

“I’ll keep that private. Some things don’t need to be repeated,” Brissett said. “Obviously, I said that because I was the one speaking for myself and I won’t speak for other people.”

Entering the league in 2016 and 16-27 as a starter, Brissett said he’s felt the urgency to speak to the team before.

“A couple times,” he said, laughing. “I was prepared.”

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks off the field after the Browns failed to convert a first down against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he hopes Brissett’s words resonate.

“Whenever a player speaks up, players listen,” Stefanski said. “This is a peer-led thing. Jacoby has seen a lot in his career. I know he is a young man still, but he has seen a lot. I think it is important when he does speak up, I think the guys do listen.

“At the end of the day, it is a matter of doing. We do need to just follow through on all of the things that we are talking about.”

The Browns’ confidence, especially Brissett’s, could have been shaken by the defeat, but he was upbeat as he looked ahead. His passer rating of 78.7 ranks 29th in the league, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

“The only way is up,” Brissett said. “I think that’s the mindset to have and that’s the mindset we’re taking. We’ve done a lot of good stuff throughout this year.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

