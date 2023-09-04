Cleveland Browns news and notes, Week 1: Dustin Hopkins an excused absence from practice

BEREA — Game week is finally here for the Browns. A real game week, that is.

The Browns have reached the week of the season opener. They will play host to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at 1.

Before they get to Sunday, they must get through this week. That means meetings and practices and the minutiae of the NFL game week.

That's where this space gets involved. Whatever that minutiae may be, from roster moves to injury updates to practice participation — or anything else, really — you can find it updated below until game day.

Keep checking back for the latest Browns news and notes as they get ready for the opener against the Bengals.

Monday's Browns news and notes

Kicker Dustin Hopkins absent from practice, but not a concern beyond Monday

The one surprise absence of Monday's practice was Dustin Hopkins. The kicker, acquired a week ago in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, had been present for the final two practices last week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Hopkins' absence after Monday's practice. He said, "Not here today. He'll be here tomorrow."

Cornerback Denzel Ward remains sidelined in concussion protocol

The Browns had just one player absent from the week's first practice in preparation for the opener. Cornerback Denzel Ward remains out in the concussion protocol.

Ward has been sidelined since sustaining the concussion during the first quarter of the Browns' preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25. It's the fourth reported concussion of his career.

The Bengals have been a team Ward has had great success against in his career. He has three career interceptions, including two touchdown returns, in eight games against Cincinnati.

No. 3 quarterback P.J. Walker makes his first appearance at practice

P.J. Walker was among the players the Browns picked up to add to the practice squad last Wednesday. However, the quarterback was unable to make it to his new home before the team had a three-day weekend.

Walker was on the field Monday when the Browns officially started practice for Sunday's opener. He will wear No. 10, although he is the No. 3 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns news and notes, Week 1: Daily live updates