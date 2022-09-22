Cleveland Browns name 7 inactives for game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Cleveland Browns get ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have named seven inactives who will not suit up. Some injuries, some players who are buried on the depth chart, and one surprise who has played during the first two weeks of the season.

The Browns are certainly in need of a bounce back performance after blowing a two-score lead with under two minutes left on Sunday against the New York Jets. Regardless of that, they have a chance to leave FirstEnergy Stadium with a record of 2-1 by the time the clock strikes zero.

Here are your inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

Cleveland Browns Kellen Mond

Cleveland Browns Kellen Mond. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Mond was claimed by the Browns after being released by the Minnesota Vikings during cutdowns. However, burried behind Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs, there is little reason for Mond to dress at this point.

WR Michael Woods

Cleveland Browns Michael Woods II

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Woods II has not played a live football game yet after missing most of training camp and every preseason game. While there is hope for Woods to make an appearance soon, it appears his runway is long.

WR/RB Demetric Felton

Cleveland Browns Demetric Felton

Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

After starting as the Browns’ punt return man the last two games, Felton is now listed as inactive as they activated Chester Rogers from the Practice Squad. This is not overly thrilling news for his camp as his roster spot could be closer to the 53rd man than anticipated.

S Richard LeCounte III

Cleveland Browns Richard LeCounte III

Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte III. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

With the rise of D’Anthony Bell throughout training camp and preseason, second-year player Richard LeCounte III cannot find the football field. Like Felton, there is a reason to believe his roster spot is not on firm footing.

OL Joe Haeg

Cleveland Browns Joe Haeg

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Haeg. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to be the swing tackle in 2023, the Browns have enough depth along the offensive line that they do not need to dress Joe Haeg at this point. With the return of Jack Conklin, one other offensive linemen gets bumped off the gameday roster. This week it is Haeg and the next guy on the list.

OL Chris Hubbard

Cleveland Browns Chris Hubbard

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The better days of Chris Hubbard are behind him as he is near the end of his career. It is nice to have a player with his experience in case of emergencies, but with their current depth at the position, it is better for the Browns to keep him on ice unless absolutely necessary.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

After rolling his ankle against the Jets, Jadeveon Clowney was almost immediately ruled out on a short week. The good news is, however, that he was not placed on Injured Reserve. This means he could come back as early as next week instead of in four weeks.

