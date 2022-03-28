Cleveland Browns have 'mutual interest' with Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry for return

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jadeveon Clowney's track record in free agency shows he is never in a rush to sign anywhere.

After Clowney rejected a courtship from the Browns during the 2020 offseason, he signed with the Tennessee Titans in September that year.

And when Clowney signed with the Browns in 2021, it wasn't until mid-April, a month after free agency had started.

Now the Browns want Clowney back, but they're playing a waiting game. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end remains an unrestricted free agent after hitting the open market March 16.

There is “mutual interest” between the Browns and Clowney, agent Kennard McGuire said Monday afternoon in a text message.

The Browns have kept in contact with Clowney's camp, and they view retaining him as a possibility.

Clowney, who had nine sacks in 14 games last season, made it clear Jan. 9 he would be open to returning to the Browns, but the money needs to be right from his perspective.

“We're in communication with everybody. I mean that,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday morning during the NFL owners meetings at The Breakers Palm Beach resort. “With so many of these free agents, you're monitoring situations, you're seeing where they are, what teams they're talking to.

“That's where [General Manager] Andrew [Berry] and his staff are constantly talking to everybody every day and getting updates. Sometimes it goes slower than maybe we all would like, but that's free agency. So we'll just continue to monitor it and see how it plays out.”

Cleveland Browns monitoring Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency

There is still a chance five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to Cleveland after being released by the Browns on March 14 in a cost-saving move.

“I love Jarvis the player. I love Jarvis the person,” Stefanski said. “But we've got to let all that play out.”

Landry has new agents. He officially switched from Damarius Bilbo to Jovan and Roosevelt Barnes on Friday.

“There's some mutual interest,” Roosevelt Barnes said Monday afternoon by phone. “There's some other teams that, of course, are interested, too. We'll just have to see how things play out.”

Odell Beckham Jr., another former Browns receiver, has flirted a bit with returning to Cleveland since the team traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson on March 18.

“Lol that’s an interesting one,” Beckham tweeted March 22 to a fan urging a reunion.

The Browns re-signing Beckham seems to be highly unlikely. He forced his way out of Cleveland in November.

“We're always going to monitor all those situations,” Stefanski said. “Specific to Odell, I can't comment on that. I really like Odell. He worked hard for us. Happy for him. We'll see how it all plays out.”

After the Browns released Beckham, he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, though he suffered a torn anterior cruciate in his left knee during the Feb. 13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham tore the ACL in the same knee on Oct. 25, 2020, when the Browns were playing in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski eager to lean on Amari Cooper in the clutch

The Browns committed to four-time Pro Bowl selection Amari Cooper as a No. 1 wide receiver when they acquired him March 12 in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Stefanski isn't concerned about Cooper's label, though.

“Whatever you denote those guys, we don't really spend too much time worried about that,” Stefanski said. “But he's definitely somebody that we can count in those big moments – third down, red zone, when you need somebody to come up with a play.

“I think the first thing you notice when you meet Amari is just … how big he is and how imposing he can be. So you see that in his play. He’s a physical athlete with the ball in his hands. He can snap open versus man coverage. He's been a productive player in his career. He's made a lot of plays, someone that we're going to be counting on. Really excited to get to to work with him.”

Stefanski has talked to Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater about Cooper. Stefanski coached Bridgewater during their Minnesota Vikings days, and Bridgewater and Cooper were teammates at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

“Teddy said ask Amari about Dade County football and he’ll open up, and it worked,” Stefanski said. “So Amari’s been great. I think he's excited to join the team. I think he's excited to get to work. I’m looking forward to seeing him [when the voluntary offseason workout program begins April 19].”

Stefanski sidestepped a question about whether the Browns want another veteran receiver. Then again, bringing back Landry could be a solution. Stefanski has at least had some thoughts about a Cooper-Landry tandem.

“Coop is versatile enough to play inside or out. We've had conversations about that,” Stefanski said. “As it pertains to Jarvis, I can't get too far into it because it's an unknown, and we'll see how it all plays out. Jarvis made a bunch of plays with us on the inside, but also played on the outside, so I think it just speaks to those two players and their versatility.”

Nick Harris looks like the starting center and right tackle Jack Conklin looks great

Nick Harris is positioned to start at center next season.

In another cost-saving move made on March 11, the Browns released JC Tretter, who had been their No. 1 center since 2017. Tretter started every game the past five seasons, except when he missed a Christmas Day game last season in Green Bay due to COVID-19. A 2020 fifth-round draft pick, Harris stepped up and played well.

“I think that’s what it looks like today,” Stefanski said when asked whether Harris is the starter. “I’m very excited about Nick. He’s gotten in there and done a really nice job. He played mostly guard for us a couple years ago. Got in there in that Green Bay game. I think you saw his skill set. Very intelligent player. Plays very hard. Athletic player, so excited about him.”

Stefanski said he doesn't know yet who will serve as the backup center.

As for another offensive line question, Stefanski didn't want to make any promises about two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin being ready for the start of next season. Conklin suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee Nov. 28 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I get to see Jack almost every day working out,” Stefanski said. “He's doing great, but we’ll see.”

Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III and Blake Hance would be candidates to fill in for Conklin if he's not back in time for the season opener.

A 2021 fourth-round choice, Hudson might have the most upside of the trio, though Hubbard has the most experience by far.

“I think James did a nice job playing for us in some tough moments,” Stefanski said. “We did not think James was going to have to play very much [last] year. We had injuries early to Hubb, and then [starting left tackle] Jed Wills goes down. James got thrust in there, and we put him in some tough spots. But he battled. He did a nice job.

“What I appreciate about James is I get to see him work with [offensive line coach Bill] Callahan and [assistant offensive line coach] Scott Peters. I see his development from a technical standpoint. He has the right mental makeup, and he has the right character, if you will. I see him taking a step this year.”

Could Cleveland Browns shift away from so much 13 personnel?

Stefanski has developed a reputation for using three tight ends at the same time more than any other coach in the NFL. The Browns employed 13 personnel on 17% of their offensive plays last season, according to sharpfootballstats.com.

But the Browns have just two tight ends of note on the roster – franchise-tagged David Njoku and Harrison Bryant — after releasing Austin Hooper on March 17. He signed with the Tennessee Titans on March 21.

“You can never have enough [tight ends],” Stefanski said. “First of all, I think Austin Hooper is a good football player, and I think Tennessee got a good player. For us, it comes down to getting through free agency, getting through the draft, see who we have on the roster and then plan accordingly. If we don't add another tight end, so to speak, are we going to pivot more to 12 personnel, 11 personnel? It's just basically who we have.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski expects Chase Winovich, Mack Wilson to play well for Browns, Patriots

Player-for-player trades are rare in the NFL, but the Browns executed one March 17 with the New England Patriots.

The Browns sent linebacker Mack Wilson to the Patriots for edge defender Chase Winovich.

“I think it's something that Andrew [Berry] and the Patriots have worked for a few weeks on,” Stefanski said. “You have two players that I think will benefit from a change of scenery, and I wish Mack all the best. He did everything that we ever asked him to do.”

