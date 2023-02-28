Cleveland Browns make multiple changes to coaching staff official prior to NFL Combine

Bill Musgrave, as a senior offensive assistant, was among several coaching staff changes the Browns announced on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Browns announced multiple coaching staff changes on Monday afternoon, most of which had been known for at least some time.

Among the staff changes which the Browns announced included former Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda as safeties coach, former defensive run game coordinator Ben Bloom as defensive line coach and Bill Musgrave as a senior offensive assistant. All three moves had been previously reported, as Banda is one of two coaches hired to replace defensive backs coach Jeff Howard and Bloom replaces Chris Kiffin, who is now linebackers coach for the Houston Texans.

The other hire made to replace Howard, who went to the Los Angeles Chargers as inside linebackers coach, was Brandon Lynch as cornerbacks coach. Lynch, in his fourth season with the Browns, was the assistant defensive backs coach previously.

Riley Hecklinski and Kevin Rogers, two staffers who have been with the Browns since Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach in 2020, moved into new titles Hecklinski will be coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant, while Rogers will be into a senior assistant/special projects role after having been a senior offensive assistant.

Offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant is now going to be an offensive assistant/quarterbacks. Grant started with the Browns in 2020 as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Chief of Staff and assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson will have the full-time assistant receivers coach title. She will work under receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who has been in that role since 2020.

Previously, the Browns announced Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator and Bubba Ventrone as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. They replace Joe Woods and Mike Priefer, respectively.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is expected to also work with the quarterbacks as the de facto quarterbacks coach, although he won't carry the actual title of quarterbacks coach. It's similar to the way it was with Van Pelt in 2020 and 2021 when he was both the offensive coordinator and the one working closest with the quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing left last week to become the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.

