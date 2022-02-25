Cleveland Browns move Drew Petzing to quarterbacks coach as Kevin Stefanski shuffles staff

Cleveland Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing will interview for the offensive coordinator job of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Drew Petzing didn't become the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but the Browns assistant still landed a new coaching job.

The Browns promoted Petzing to quarterbacks coach after he spent the past two seasons as their tight ends coach, a person familiar with the move said Friday.

Petzing had interviewed with the Raiders earlier this month, but they reportedly hired former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi instead.

T.C. McCartney switched from Browns offensive assistant to tight ends coach, the source said, as part of coach Kevin Stefanski shuffling his staff after a disappointing 8-9 season.

Later Friday, the Browns announced Petzing and McCartney are among five of their coaches who have been assigned to new roles. Two coaches were also added to the staff.

The move involving Petzing is the headliner.

"We feel like he has a unique perspective that he can contribute with those quarterbacks and help in their development," Stefanski said in a news release. "He's an important piece of our offensive staff, and we're excited to get him and [offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt] working together."

Cleveland contract talk: Jarvis Landry says he told Browns he'd like to stay after playing more hurt than he let on

FILE - Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Brownson will coach the U.S. Women's Tackle National Team this summer in Finland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Callie Brownson's role expands with Cleveland Browns

The other coaching developments the Browns announced are as follows:

Callie Brownson will remain Stefanski's chief of staff, but she will now also hold the role of assistant wide receivers coach.

"Callie's done a great job in her role, and now going into year three, she definitely has the capacity to add more responsibilities to the offensive side of the ball," Stefanski said. "She's been a utility player for us in the past and filled in for coaches on game day, so this is just another step in her career. [Wide receivers] coach [Chad] O'Shea does an awesome job of mentoring coaches in that room, so I know Chad is excited to get to work closer with Callie."

Story continues

Former Bill Willis Fellow Ashton Grant will be moved to offensive quality control.

Stefanski said the Browns plan to add a new Bill Willis Fellow in 2022 who will coach in the quarterbacks room.

"When we first put the fellowship together, we specifically said the offense because we want to do our part in developing young minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball, which would create good offensive candidates for quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators and head coaches," Stefanski said. "This next hire we make will be in the quarterback room for that very reason."

Marla Ridenour exclusive: Browns' Callie Brownson reinvents herself, crawls out of 'really dark spot' after DUI arrest

The Browns confirmed Chris Kiffin will return as their defensive line coach after he left briefly this offseason for a job at the University of Mississippi.

Jordan Thomas has joined the Browns as assistant defensive line coach after spending four seasons at San Diego State. Jeff Anderson, who was cornerbacks coach at Cal Poly last season and was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow for the Browns in the summer of 2021, will be a defensive quality control coach.

Stephen Bravo-Brown, a defensive quality control coach for the Browns last season, has been assigned to assistant special teams coach. He fills the role previously held by Doug Colman, who the Browns let go in January.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meets with Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, center, and Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

What the Browns have said about Kevin Stefanski calling the plays

Van Pelt served as Browns quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, but he didn't hold the title of quarterbacks coach.

Allowing Petzing to coach quarterbacks is a way to help his professional development.

The move doesn't mean Van Pelt will call the offense's plays, duties Stefanski has handled in each of his two seasons with the Browns. On Jan. 10, Stefanski said he would reflect on and discuss with his staff whether he should retain play-calling duties in 2022, but the next day, General Manager Andrew Berry said calling plays is one of Stefanski's "strengths."

Petzing and Stefanski worked together for six seasons as members of the Minnesota Vikings before they came to Cleveland in early 2020.

In Minnesota, Petzing was an assistant wide receivers and assistant quarterbacks coach from 2014-18 and a wide receivers coach in 2019.

Stefanski spent 14 seasons with the Vikings. Along the way, he ascended from assistant to head coach Brad Childress to assistant quarterbacks coach to tight ends and running backs coach to quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

It's clear Stefanski is paving a similar career path for Petzing.

Costs up at FirstEnergy Stadium: Cleveland Browns announce increase in season-ticket prices for fifth time since 2008

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) chats with tight ends coach Drew Petzing during practice at the NFL team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Berea, Ohio.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns promote Drew Petzing to quarterbacks coach