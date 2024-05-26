Cleveland Browns’ most underrated player: CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Emerson ranked third in my recent list of the NFL’s best press cornerbacks, which he did by dint of his eight catches allowed in press on 26 targets for 4.2 yards per catch, three explosive plays, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Overall last season, regardless of scheme, Emerson gave up 36 catches on 73 targets for 498 yards, 161 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 53.3 — the fourth-lowest in the NFL among cornerbacks playing at least 50% of their snaps.

Not bad for a guy the Browns absolutely stole in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Mississippi State.

New "Xs and Os with @gregcosell" — Martin Emerson Jr. of the @Browns is one of the NFL's most underrated cornerbacks, and that's especially true when he's in press coverage — which we're discussing in this week's video! https://t.co/8AdT1maIpt pic.twitter.com/UxPYhEmvnV — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

Martin Emerson Jr. of the Browns is a textbook press/match cornerback. Aggressive off the line, match feet through the route, and the ball is as much his as the receiver's at the catch point. pic.twitter.com/4oTOeVgy5p — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 21, 2024

