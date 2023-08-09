Cleveland Browns linebackers ready to get 'downhill' fast in Jim Schwartz's new defense

BEREA — Sione Takitaki was asked a simple question on Monday. Can you break down new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme?

A knowing grin spread over the Browns linebacker's face as he gave the only answer he really could in the moment.

"No, man," Takitaki said while grinning and shaking his head. "No. We're going to keep it in-house, you know what I mean?"

That a linebacker didn't want to reveal anything about the new scheme and the responsibilities in it only adds to the shroud of mystery around that specific group's role in the overall. The other spots on the defense, it seems, have been well covered.

Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Bears fumble during a preseason game Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

Defensive line? Aggressively pursue the quarterback as if he's carrying the secrets to life itself.

Secondary? Aggressively pursue the ball while it's in the air, or at least pursue the player who may catch the ball.

Linebackers? Allow Takitaki to actually come back around to shedding some light on the matter.

"We got a bunch of guys that just play downhill," the seventh-year pro said. "You guys have heard about it, the attacking style. I feel like the linebacker room, the D-line, all the guys that they brought in, I feel like it fits this style of defense that Schwartz is bringing.

"They brought in (Za'Darius Smith), (Dalvin Tomlinson), drafted some guys, some big dudes, and so they're going to make our jobs a lot easier, the back seven. And then we got good guys that can cover, so we're going to make it work."

So what you're saying is, be aggressive? Sounds similar to the other position groups on the defense.

It's just that, sandwiched between the position group that is front-and-center in a Schwartz defense — the line — and the position group — the secondary — that benefits the most from that group's success, the linebackers can get lost a bit. The reality is the group's responsibilities haven't really changed much from the previous scheme under the now-departed Joe Woods.

"It's very similar in how we line up, but our aggressiveness has increased," linebackers coach Jason Tarver said Monday. "We can get downhill in certain situations and help take blocks off the D-line. So in our scheme, our D-line's job is to mess stuff up and attack it, and our job is to fix it. … It's pretty awesome."

The similarities are highlighted by the personnel the Browns have at linebacker. While they spent the offseason re-arranging the defensive line and reshaping the secondary, especially at safety, the plan was essentially run back the group from last season when so many players — five to be exact — ended up on injured reserve.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is forced out of the pocket by Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.

So Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. were re-signed as free agents, bringing back two of the original three starters from a year ago before injuries ended their seasons. Both were in team drills for the first time since their injuries — for Walker, late September; for Takitaki, early December — during Monday's practice.

"You get a security blanket having A-Walk and Tak out there, and then nobody else takes that next step," Schwartz said of the impact of Walker and Takitaki not having been out for team drills. "Nobody else really grows up. You throw them in the pool and they have to make all the calls, you saw it last year with those guys, they had to out and play. …

"Our standard's our standard. We don't get graded on the curve because we have a young player or a rookie or anything else out there."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jim Schwartz's defense wants Browns linebackers playing downhill fast