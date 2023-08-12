Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips out for season with torn pectoral muscle

Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has had his season ended for the second year in a row by a torn pectoral muscle, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Saturday afternoon.

"So very, very disappointed for the young man," Stefanski said on a Zoom call "I know he's battled injuries, but he's got a very strong will. So I know he will bounce back from this."

Phillips played 28 defensive snaps in the Browns' preseason loss to the Washington Commanders. He had a team-high-tying five combined tackles in the game before leaving the game in the second half.

After the game, Phillips was seen leaving the locker room with his right arm in a sling.

Stefanski said it is not the same pectoral muscle Phillips tore last year in Week 7 at Baltimore. However, the end result is the same for Phillips, who has dealt with repeated injury issues since being taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) in action during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

"I've learned some things about myself," Phillips told the Beacon Journal on the final day of minicamp June 8. "I've learned some things about the process, I've learned some things about just the life in the NFL. You always try and grow from all your experiences. But as far as the impact that this year will have, it's going to be a big one, obviously. Going into my last year … I take everything how it comes and just blessed for every opportunity."

Over Phillips' first three season, he has been limited to just 22 games because of a variety of injuries. Of those, half of those — 11 — came in his rookie season, including two playoff games.

However, Phillips tore his bicep in training camp in 2021, limiting him to just four games. Last year, he played in seven games with four starts before the season-ending pectoral tear against the Ravens.

Phillips did not play in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets.

"That’s the worst," Stefanski said. "It’s the worst part of this game, seeing guys get injured and especially you see how hard they work. So it hurts. I hurt for Jacob, and this is why we’re teammates and why we support each other. But, yeah, worst part of the game."

Phillips is in the final year of his original rookie-year deal.

Elijah Moore 'day-to-day' heading into joint practices with Eagles

Receiver Elijah Moore left Friday's game after his one and only series due to a rib injury that required X-rays. Those X-rays came back negative.

Stefanski was asked Saturday about Moore's status when the Browns travel to Philadelphia next week. They will hold joint practices on Monday and Tuesday with the Eagles before a backup-centric preseason game on Thursday.

"I think we'll see," Stefanski said. "I'd call him day-to-day. I'm hopeful, but I want to get there before I can make that comment."

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore runs against the Washington Commanders during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Moore was in on eight of the Browns' 12 plays on their opening possession. He had an 18-yard run along with a 6-yard catch while lining up both in the backfield and at a receiver position.

Stefanski didn't shy away from showcasing the varied ways the Browns have thought about using the third-year pro they acquired from the Jets in March.

"I'm sure it's been well reported that we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways," Stefanski said. "Teams know that we'll hand it to him, that we'll throw it to him. As you know, there's no shortage of plays. There's a thousand things you can do with versatile football players."

A.J. Green, Bubba Bolden also among 'day-to-day'

Cornerback A.J. Green and safety Bubba Bolden also left Friday's game with injuries. Green had a shoulder injury, while Bolden left with a hamstring injury.

Stefanski, while not mentioning either by name, lumped all of the non-Phillips injuries into one answer.

"We have some guys that are day-to-day that we'll learn more about as these days go on and that type of thing," Stefanski said.

Cade York's 'got the makeup for that role,' according to Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski reiterated the point he made in Friday's postgame press conference about second-year kicker Cade York. He remains in the corner of the LSU product, even as his rookie-season struggles have bled into his first two kicks of the preseason.

"I think Cade's got the makeup for that role," Stefanski said. "As you know, he works very hard at his craft. It's also part of being a player in the NFL, and certainly part of being a kicker in the NFL, is you got to bounce back from a miss. I think he did that in the game last night. So really that's what I expect from all of our guys."

York missed a 49-yard field goal wide right in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Last night he was also wide right on a 46-yard try.

"I don't think there's a common thread," Stefanski said. "I think it's, to your point, it's a small sample size, going to continue to work. Cade's working very hard just like the rest of our team is. I think it's preseason football for all of us. None of us are ready to play or coach in that first game just yet. So we're working through it."

