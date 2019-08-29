Browns RB Kareem Hunt underwent surgery for sports hernia

Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia injury, the Browns announced Thursday afternoon.

Hunt will not play in the Browns’ final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, but is expected to miss just 4-6 weeks with the injury.

RB Kareem Hunt will not play in tonight’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Hunt underwent surgery this morning to repair a sports hernia injury. A full recovery is anticipated prior to his return to action in Week 10 of the regular season. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2019

Hunt will now spend the first part of his eight-game suspension this fall recovering from the surgery, though the team expects that he will be ready to go for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 10.

The NFL suspended Hunt in March after a pair of incidents, one in which he was seen shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway in February, 2018. The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt in November after video of that incident surfaced. The Browns then signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in February.

Hunt is set to begin that suspension on Saturday afternoon. The Browns asked the league to allow Hunt to be in their facility during his suspension, too, though the NFL denied that request on Wednesday. He will have to officially leave the Browns’ facilities at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and can’t return until Monday, Nov. 4.

Hunt started out training camp on the non-football injury list after suffering the groin injury over the summer. He has played briefly this preseason, recording two carries in their second game against the Indianapolis Colts and five in their third against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kareem Hunt underwent surgery on Thursday morning for a sports hernia injury, the team announced. (AP/Jason Behnken)

